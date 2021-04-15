PA criticizes UK subversion of world order after Johnson opposes ICC investigation

The PA on Wednesday reacted angrily to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s statement a day earlier that London opposes the International Criminal Court’s decision to investigate Israel for possible war crimes.

In a letter to Conservative Friends of Israel, Johnson said: We do not accept that the ICC has jurisdiction in this case, given that Israel is not a party to the Rome Statute and Palestine is not a sovereign state, adding that the decision appears to be a damaging attack on the Jewish state.

In response, the PA mission in London said the letter marked a low point in UK-Palestine relations and undermined the UK’s credibility on the international stage.

The letter is in contradiction with international law. It is a contradiction of British policy. It is subverting the rules-based world order. And it delays efforts to secure a lasting and just peace in Palestine, the diplomatic mission said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed the UK’s opposition to the ICC investigation, saying it has no jurisdiction and appears to be “a partial and damaging attack” against Israel. CF @SCrabbPembs @EricPickles & Lord Polak warmly welcome the confirmation ???? pic.twitter.com/6H0bO3pqxd – CFoI (@CFoI) April 13, 2021

“If Mr Johnson disputes this, he is contesting the legitimacy of the Court,” added the Palestinian mission in London.

In March, the ICC announced that it would investigate possible war crimes committed by Israel and the Palestinians following a request by the Palestinians, who joined the court in 2015 after being granted non-observer status. member of the United Nations General Assembly.

The International Criminal Court, Sunday, September 24, 2017 (courtesy of the ICC)

Israel strongly condemned the investigation, accusing the ICC of bias, saying Israel is clearly capable of investigating alleged IDF crimes through its own legal hierarchies, and saying the ICC lacks jurisdiction since the Palestinians have no state. Israel is not a member of the ICC, but its citizens could be arrested abroad if arrest warrants are issued.

Israel sent an official response to the tribunal on Friday. Although the text of the response has not been released, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement on Thursday that it would say Israel would not cooperate with the investigation.