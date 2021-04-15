Politics
PA criticizes UK subversion of world order after Johnson opposes ICC investigation
The PA on Wednesday reacted angrily to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s statement a day earlier that London opposes the International Criminal Court’s decision to investigate Israel for possible war crimes.
In a letter to Conservative Friends of Israel, Johnson said: We do not accept that the ICC has jurisdiction in this case, given that Israel is not a party to the Rome Statute and Palestine is not a sovereign state, adding that the decision appears to be a damaging attack on the Jewish state.
In response, the PA mission in London said the letter marked a low point in UK-Palestine relations and undermined the UK’s credibility on the international stage.
The letter is in contradiction with international law. It is a contradiction of British policy. It is subverting the rules-based world order. And it delays efforts to secure a lasting and just peace in Palestine, the diplomatic mission said.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed the UK's opposition to the ICC investigation, saying it has no jurisdiction and appears to be "a partial and damaging attack" against Israel.
CF @SCrabbPembs @EricPickles & Lord Polak warmly welcome the confirmation ???? pic.twitter.com/6H0bO3pqxd
– CFoI (@CFoI) April 13, 2021
“If Mr Johnson disputes this, he is contesting the legitimacy of the Court,” added the Palestinian mission in London.
In March, the ICC announced that it would investigate possible war crimes committed by Israel and the Palestinians following a request by the Palestinians, who joined the court in 2015 after being granted non-observer status. member of the United Nations General Assembly.
Israel strongly condemned the investigation, accusing the ICC of bias, saying Israel is clearly capable of investigating alleged IDF crimes through its own legal hierarchies, and saying the ICC lacks jurisdiction since the Palestinians have no state. Israel is not a member of the ICC, but its citizens could be arrested abroad if arrest warrants are issued.
Israel sent an official response to the tribunal on Friday. Although the text of the response has not been released, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement on Thursday that it would say Israel would not cooperate with the investigation.
The ICC investigation is expected to focus on three main areas: the 2014 war between Israel and Hamas; Israeli settlement policy; and the 2018 Great March of Return protests, a series of violent protests along Gaza’s border with Israel that left dozens of Palestinians dead.
The investigation will also examine terrorist rocket attacks from Gaza into civilian areas in Israel.
Israeli observers noted the importance of the timing of the length of the investigations: on June 12, 2014, Hamas terrorists kidnapped and murdered three Israeli teenagers in the Gush Etzion area of the West Bank. Prosecutor Fatou Bensoudas’s investigation on the basis of the so-called State of Palestine’s request is expected to focus on events starting the next day.
The brutal terrorist attack, which horrified Israelis and drew international condemnation, was a pivotal moment in the run-up to the fighting in Gaza later this summer. As the investigation must take into account the events starting on June 13, 2014, the crime could be excluded from the judicial investigation.
Bensouda is due to be replaced as prosecutor in June by British lawyer Karim Khan. Israel hopes Khan could be less hostile or even cancel the investigation.
