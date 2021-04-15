Jemima criticizes ex-husband Imran for remarks on Purdah





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (REUTERS / Lim Huey Teng / File Photo)

By Amit Roy

PAKISTAN, like India, suffers from a rape pandemic. It was therefore very irresponsible of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to recommend purdah as a means by which women could avoid unwanted attention from men.

During a question-and-answer session on how Pakistan should tackle the surge in rape cases, Imran also targeted Bollywood, saying Delhi has become a rape capital of the world due to indecency and abuse. obscenity of films.

World history goes that when you increase fahashi (vulgarity) in society, two things happen: sex crimes increase and the family system crumbles, he said.

Imran effectively blamed the women for inviting sexual assault: This whole concept of purdah is to avoid temptation, (because) not everyone has the will to avoid it.

He said that while his government would introduce laws to protect women, it was up to the whole of society to preserve modesty.

According to him, sex, drugs and rock nroll culture in the UK have led to a 70% increase in divorce rates due to vulgarity.

He acknowledged that rape was spreading like cancer in Pakistani society and argued that preserving the Islamic concept of modesty should serve as a defense.

… We can fix our justice system and our institutions, but if our family system collapses, we cannot rebuild it.

Her words are reminiscent of Tirath Singh Rawat, the chief minister of Uttarakhand, who recently equated women wearing ripped jeans with moral degradation.

Meanwhile, Imrans’s first and second wives took him to task for his comments.

Jemima Khan said: The Imran whom I knew said, “Put a veil over the eyes of the man and not over the woman.

And Reham Khan, who did not spare Imran in his book on their nine-month marriage, said: The less he talks, the better for everyone.

Imran is now 68 years old. But the Daily Mail needed little excuse to remind readers of playboy Imrans’ days in London when he was no stranger to scantily clad women as he partied in VIP nightclubs.

Words can have terrible consequences. The Mail recounted the honor killing of 26-year-old social media star Qandeel Baloch, nicknamed Pakistans Kim Kardashian, who was killed by her own brother in 2016.

