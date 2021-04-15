Boris Johnson tells Scotland union is no longer based on consent | Scottish independence

Tin three weeks, if opinion polls are right, the Scottish National Party will win another term as Scottish government. It will do so with the mandate to hold an independence referendum. Elections, of course, retain a glorious ability to surprise. But it is a mark of the negligence of Boris Johnson’s government that his strategy to avoid the breakup of the UK has now boiled down to two words: fingers crossed.

There was absolutely no need to come to this point. The fact that Johnsons hopes for the best approach to Scottish politics reflects his joyful engagement in any serious political leadership may be true: but it is also true that he embodies, in his colorful way, a broader neglect that goes beyond from him. and this was highlighted in two major reports this week.

These reports from Cambridge universities Bennett Institute for public policies and Oxfords Blavatnik School of Government are essential readings for grasping the political failures that brought the UK to the brink of rupture. Together they show a succession of bad habits in the way UK governments have treated UK nations and regions since the process of modern decentralization began in 1997.

Underlying this is the own original sin of devolutions, the asymmetric approach to unequal empowerment. Two crucial choices were made at the outset: England was ignored and British parliamentary sovereignty remained unchallenged. It might be time to recast the UK as a federal state, but this ship has sailed.

Instead, over the years, deconcentration issues have been tackled on an ad hoc basis. Related to this was the development in Whitehall and Westminster of a state of mind of devolution and forgetfulness. the The Cambridge team argues that those operating at the political center have become too disengaged and perhaps even complacent in the face of the continuing implications of devolutions. One author, former civil servant Philip Rycroft, claims that concern for the territorial state is not in the blood of the British state.

Seen in this light, Johnsons’ lack of engagement with the UK union his absence without permission from the crisis he helped create in Northern Ireland is the most immediate example that can be part of a shared culture . Johnson and the British state are like Dickens M. Micawber, still convinced that something is going to happen.

While the culture of neglect may be deeply ingrained, the Oxford report shows that it is now much more destructive than it was a decade ago. Part of this can be explained, according to the report, by David Camerons, yet another astonishing error in judgment after the 2014 referendum to immediately plead the case of English votes over English laws rather than building bridges with the 45% d ‘Scots who voted yes. This was compounded by the failure after 2014 to think about rule changes that might apply in future referendums on the union.

But the main reason the stakes are so much higher now is Brexit. It is not a new idea that leaving the European Union has made independence much more likely. the Oxford Report, however, goes further and further. He argues that Brexit spoiled a delicate constitutional balance that some readings have been around since the 1707 Act of Union.

Over these centuries, this argument runs, the relationship between England and Scotland has remained one of partnership and consent. As such, it differed from the more coercive relationship with Ireland. Nevertheless, since the partial resolution of the Irish question in 1921, the union has been based on an assumption of consent between its four parties. It was still strong enough to allow Cameron to recognize that the SNP’s victory in 2011 meant that a referendum was morally inevitable.

After Brexit, and under this government, this assumption no longer applies. The implications are enormous. Brexit has shown that the union is no longer based on consent, but on the law. The law is made in Westminster, which is sovereign. England dominates Westminster. The English majority restraint that was so marked when governments were more sensitive to the need to accommodate differences is today like an abandoned house on top of a crumbling cliff.

You can see the consequences of things like the demise of the Sewel Convention, that decentralized powers should not be changed without the consent of decentralized governments. Brexit killed that. The Home Market Act goes even further by strengthening the power of the UK government. This week, the UK embarked on a challenge to the Supreme Court against two Scottish Bills on the grounds that they are beyond Holyroods jurisdiction. But a decision to refuse a referendum the Scots voted for would override that. This would indicate to the Scots that there was no legal way to leave the UK.

It is perhaps wrong to assume that the election of Holyrood will usher in a full-scale conflict between London and Edinburgh on all fronts from May 7th. The embarrassing secret of SNPs is that the time may not be right. Opinion is too evenly divided. Some Tory hawks even want Westminster to call an early or closed referendum.

If there isn’t a second referendum before 2023, it would at least give time for the cooler, more consensual thinking that has been so absent for so long. But if it’s not in the bloodstream, it’s not very likely.