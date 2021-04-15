Home Secretary to make political statement on religious party protests





A general view shows a blocked metro bus lane during a protest by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) supporters in Lahore on April 14, 2021. AFP / File

ISLAMABAD: The federal government will issue a policy statement on Thursday on recent protests by a religious party in various cities in Pakistan.

A meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, including Federal Ministers Sheikh Rasheed, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Fawad Chaudhry and others, took place on Thursday.

The meeting discussed the security situation in the country, especially in light of the demonstrations organized by a religious party.

Participants at the meeting discussed the consequences that could arise after the government previously imposed a ban on the religious party.

It was decided that a policy statement on the religious party and its protests would be issued in the evening.

Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter to announce that Sheikh Rasheed and Minister of Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri will hold a press conference at 4:15 p.m. to release the policy statement.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and cabinet approve TLP blacklisting as terrorist organization

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Federal Cabinet approved an Interior Ministry summary calling for a ban on Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) under the anti-terrorism law.

After the summary was approved, the cabinet, it was reported, began work on declaring the TLP ban. The government will present the prohibition declaration to the Supreme Court, sources said.

The Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) will subsequently denote the TLP by order of the Supreme Court.

Sources told Geo News that all TLP parliamentarians will be automatically disqualified after the ECP denotes the party.

In a major event on Wednesday, after days of violence across the country in which three people lost their lives, including two police officers, the federal government decided to ban the TLP.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad a day earlier, Home Secretary Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said the TLP ban would be placed under section 11-B of the 1997 anti-terrorism law, on the recommendation of the government of Punjab, and added that a summary because the ban has been transferred to the federal cabinet.

Today we have decided to ban the TLP and we will get cabinet approval, the interior minister said.

