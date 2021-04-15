Work needs a new agenda, not a return to Corbynism | Labor





Owen Jones is correct that Keir Starmer needs a cohesive vision (behind the scenes, Labor MPs lose faith in Keir Starmer, April 12), but he cannot seriously suggest Labor is coming back to the era. Corbyn, who oversaw his worst election ever. defeat in living memory. This is the cruelest time to be an opposition leader, the country faces its biggest challenge since WWII and despite its corruption, lies and deception we all need the current government to succeed. To be elected, the Labor Party will need to come up with a fair, egalitarian and compassionate alternative that resonates with the hopes and ambitions of ordinary people. Neither Jeremy Corbyn nor the wider Momentum movement has a monopoly on socialism. Starmer and his outpost, which represents a range of Labor traditions, must start shaping their vision, but to suggest that a loss at Hartlepool will be a deciding factor is too simplistic. The Labor Party won the seat only because of a split in the right-wing vote. Corbyn and his fellow travelers have led Labor down the path of ineligibility, securing a secure Conservative majority that will inflict years of hardship on those who can least afford it. Starmers Labor must deliver a cohesive vision, but it must relate to what Britain needs today.

Warren brown

Ilkley, West Yorkshire I’ve been working for the Labor Party since the 1960s, but I don’t think I’ve ever felt so disheartened. In Keir Starmers, early in the LFs, his skills as a defense attorney came in handy, but Boris Johnson quickly learned to bypass his questions. After a year of leading the party, there should be an idea of ​​what Starmer wants besides fighting injustice and inequality, and the need for social property. All of these ideas are expected of any Labor leader. What is needed is a vision that responds to the challenges of this century for young people to be inspired. Roosevelts’ New Deal met the challenges of the 1930s, and now the United States has an exciting Joe Bidens agenda. In 1945 voters were enthusiastic about the workers’ manifesto promising the welfare state. Starmer must present a vision that responds to the challenge of global warming. We need to end homelessness; the end of the need for food banks; a properly funded NHS; fair pay for a fair day of work and the end of zero hour contracts. We don’t need more conservative public school buffoonery, or weaker excuses from any party. It’s time to act.

Martin pask

York Rather than being angry with the scapegoat for the Labor left, Owen Jones should think about those who will fight for the crumbs of the table of rich men who pass under the Tories. There is terrible arrogance on the left about the moral correctness of their cause that has lost sight of the fact that the electorate did not buy their vision in the last election. Why not give Keir Starmer a chance, who has done well in the polls for much of the past year and who stands in great contrast to our act of paying homage to Churchill? Let us certainly let the left seek the charismatic, baggage-less figure with the ability to make a daring left agenda attractive, but as long as it does, it could greatly benefit the Labor Party and therefore the poor by stopping the constant bickering and by presenting a united front.

Juliet Hills

Lincoln

