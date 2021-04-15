Court orders Punjab government to reverse transfer of Sharif land from Raiwind





LAHORE: A court ordered the Punjab government not to reverse the transfer of 127 kanals of land owned by the Sharif family on Thursday.

Sources told Geo News that the Punjab Revenue Department was ordered to transfer the land to the Punjab government.

The Sharif family moved a Lahore court against government action and obtained a stay order against them. The court approved the stay order and summoned all parties to the case on April 27.

The Raiwind land is the central part of the residence of the Sharifs in the region.

The Punjab government accused the Sharif family of illegally occupying land that originally belonged to the Auqaf department. Sources said the Punjab Revenue Department can take action at any time to wrest land from the Sharif.

On the other hand, sources said that the Punjab government has kept the process of canceling the transfer of land to the Sharifs secret.

The Sharif family, meanwhile, have brought charges against the Punjab government, claiming it was preparing false documents in its attempt to raze the Sharif family’s Jati Umrah residence.

The Sharif said the family bought this land in 1992, 1997 and 2015. In the petition filed by the court, the Sharif said the Punjab government forced members of the Punjab’s Auqaf department to prepare false documents so that the land belonging to the Sharif family could be reclaimed by the government as part of the anti-encroachment campaign.

They blamed the provincial government for subjecting the Sharif family to political victimization.

According to some documents from the Punjab Revenue Department seen by Geo News, it appears that the Punjab government did not have any records of the land in question.

Geo News made several attempts to contact the Punjabi government about this, but received no response.

I will not rest until the Qabza mafia is dealt with: CM Buzdar assures Prime Minister Imran Khan

Last month, the Chief Minister of Punjab, Usman Buzdar, assured Prime Minister Imran Khan that the provincial government will not rest until the “qabza mafia” (land grabbers) in the province are dealt with.

The Chief Minister had met Prime Minister Imran Khan during which governance issues in the Punjab were discussed.

Buzdar told the prime minister that the government had stepped up its operations against land grabbers in the Punjab.

The prime minister himself spoke out against land grabbers in Punjab and blamed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for facilitating these mafias during his tenure as the country’s prime minister.

