Pakistani artist composes song for Turkey, Azerbaijan and Pakistan ties





ANKARA

A Pakistani artist nasheed composed a song and directed a music video to draw attention to the strong relations and cultural ties between Turkey, Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

Noman Shah Bukhari shared his song, “Saltanat e Usmania” in Turkish and Urdu on YouTube after his first music video where he performed the theme song from Resurrection: Ertugrul, a popular Turkish TV series.

Bukhari told Anadolu Agency in an interview that after getting over a million likes for his first video, he composed a song to promote strong relations and cultural ties between Turkey, Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

He stressed that Turkey and Pakistan from the beginning had very strong relations and the two countries were the first to recognize Azerbaijan’s independence.

“Therefore, after Azerbaijan’s independence, these three countries now have very strong ties.

“It took me about two weeks for myself and my team to create the song and the video. The concept wasn’t that hard to come by since we have immense love for these countries,” he said. .

“Honestly, the costumes were very difficult to make. Before” Saltanat e Usmania “I had made a video for the theme song of Resurrection: Ertugrul, because it was very well known in Pakistan and the costumes of the series were my main inspiration. . I bought all the materials from Pakistan and put them together. It was not an easy process. I did my best. I made the flags, the costumes and put the environment together ” , added Bukhari.

Bukhari stressed that he wanted to make more music videos serving similar causes.

“My goal in making this video was only to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and nothing else. I also dreamed of when I would meet him. He is the popular leader of all Muslims. We have some hopes of him, and I want to play my part in this noble cause led by the Turkish president, ”he declared.

The video, filmed in the Pakistani city of Karachi, also features footage of Turkish President and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, as well as clips from popular Turkish historical dramas.

Bukhari said that in 2018 he traveled to Turkey, where his Turkish friends helped him sing in Turkish.

“As it was difficult for me, my Turkish friend helped me pronounce the language and sing it.

“I have also traveled to historic places in Istanbul. As I am in UK right now after Ramadan I plan to come to Turkey for a few days to travel to historic places and see where the Turkish dramas were filmed, ”he mentioned.

Bukhari also wanted Turkish TV channels to broadcast his music video as well so that Turks could also see it and give him feedback.

