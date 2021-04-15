Boris Johnson admits the boundaries of lobbying are unclear





BORIS JOHNSON admitted during questions to prime ministers today that it is not clear whether the boundaries between public servants and business have been properly understood. Amid the ongoing Greensill scandal, Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer asked the Prime Minister if he thought the current lobbying rules were fit for their purpose. Mr Johnson responded that while he shares the general concern, he thinks officials engaging in business and experimenting with the private sector are a good idea in principle. He said: When I look at the accounts I read to date, it is not clear that these limits have been fully understood and I have asked for a proper independent review of the arrangements we are to make by Nigel Boardman, and he will report it. in June. Sir Keir said every day there was new evidence of harassment at the heart of government, he asked if other government officials had any business links with Greensill, to which Mr Johnson replied that any information should, of course, be made available to Mr. Boardman. . The Labor leader said an overhaul of the entire broken system was needed and urged Mr Johnson to support the Labor Commons motion for a parliamentary inquiry into the Greensill scandal. Sir Keir also accused Mr Johnson of blocking a proper investigation, adding: The Greensill scandal is just the tip of the iceberg. Dubious contracts, privileged access, jobs for their companions, it is the return of the tory sleaze. It is now so entrenched in this Conservative government that we do not need another person appointed by the Conservative Party to do our homework. By 357 votes to 262, MEPs rejected Labor’s candidacy to create a committee to investigate government lobbying.

