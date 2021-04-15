French Embassy asks citizens to leave Pakistan





The French Embassy in Pakistan on Thursday advised all French nationals and businesses to temporarily leave the country, after violent anti-France protests paralyzed large parts of the country this week.

“Due to the serious threats to French interests in Pakistan, French nationals and French businesses are invited to temporarily leave the country,” the embassy said in an email to French citizens.

“Departures will be made by existing commercial airlines.”

Anti-French sentiment has simmered in Pakistan for months since President Emmanuel Macron’s government expressed support for a magazine’s right to republish cartoons depicting Prophet Mohammed – deemed blasphemous by many Muslims.

On Wednesday, the Pakistani government decided to ban an extremist political party whose leader had called for the expulsion of the French ambassador.

Saad Rizvi, head of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), was arrested hours after making his demands, taking thousands of his supporters to the streets of Pakistani towns.

Two policemen died in the clashes, in which water cannons, tear gas and rubber bullets were used to hold back crowds.

The TLP is known to have staged violent road protests for days over blasphemy issues, causing major disruption in the country.

But successive governments have a long history of avoiding confrontation with extremist Islamist groups, fearing that any crackdown on religious parties could unleash wider violence in the deeply conservative Islamic republic.

“We are in favor of protecting the honor of the Prophet, but the demand they seek could have portrayed Pakistan as a radical nation in the world,” Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Wednesday. ‘a press conference.

Macron’s comments in September sparked anger in the Muslim world, with tens of thousands in Pakistan, neighboring Iran and other Muslim countries flooding the streets and organizing anti-French boycotts.

TLP supporters then paralyzed the capital Islamabad.

Blasphemy is an extremely sensitive issue in conservative Pakistan, where laws allow the death penalty to be applied to anyone deemed to have insulted Islam or Islamic figures.

On Twitter, the hashtag “#FrenchLeavePakistan” was trending with 42,000 tweets Thursday afternoon.

Weeks after satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo republished the cartoons, its former Paris offices were attacked by a Pakistani who stabbed two people.

At the time, Prime Minister Imran Khan accused the French president of attacking the Muslim religion and urged Islamic countries to work together to counter what he called the growing repression in Europe.

In a speech at the United Nations, Khan, a populist leader known to play with Pakistan’s hardline religious base, criticized Charlie Hebdo for reposting the cartoons, saying “willful provocation” should be “universally prohibited”.

cyb / ecl / ds / oho

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos