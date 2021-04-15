Prime Minister Imran Khan officially hands over the portfolio of the Ministry of Information to Fawad Chaudhry





Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry. PID / FilePM Imran Khan renews Fawad Chaudhry’s tenure as Minister of Information SAPM Shahbaz Gill and Senator Faisal Javed confirm development This is the second time Chaudhry has received the portfolio.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has officially handed over the Ministry of Information to Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Communication Shahbaz Gill said on Thursday.

Gill, calling it an excellent choice, said Chaudhry was a popular figure due to his political conscience, intelligence and friendly style.

Previously, the chairman of the Standing Senate Committee on Information and Broadcasting, Senator Faisal Javed Khan, had confirmed that Chaudhry had been reappointed as federal minister of information.

He congratulated Chaudhry on being returned and wished him good luck.

This is the second time Chaudhry has received the portfolio in 2.5 years. The first time was in August 2018. Subsequently, in April 2019, he received the Ministry of Science and Technology.

It is not known whether he will remain Minister of Science and Technology.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan was appointed Special Assistant to the PM on News and Broadcasting after Chaudhry, but was replaced by Senator Shibli Faraz in April 2020.

After the senatorial elections, Prime Minister Imran Khan made several changes to the cabinet and giving Chaudhry an additional charge of the Ministry of Information was one of them.

Fawad Chaudhry meets PM Imran Khan

Shortly after Khan’s congratulatory tweet, it was reported that Chaudhry had called Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The two are said to have discussed the political situation in the country.

PM Khan informed Chaudhry to give him additional responsibilities, sources said.

Chaudhry is expected to receive a notification from the Information Ministry today, the sources added.

