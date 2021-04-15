Ahmadis residing in Germany fear deportation to Pak





Representative image

Berlin [Germany], April 15 (ANI): As persecution against the minority Ahmadis community continues to escalate in Pakistan and abroad, Ahmadi Muslims are threatened with deportation from Germany.

However, according to the DW news agency, other countries have recognized the need to protect an often persecuted minority in Pakistan under the Imran Khan government.

“The exclusion of Ahmadis is even written into the constitution [of Pakistan]», Declared Mohammad Suleman Malik, spokesperson for the Ahmadi community in the German states of Thuringia and Saxony, quoted by the DW news agency.

Some 535 Ahmadis are currently threatened with deportation in Germany. A spokesperson for the Home Office told DW that mere membership in this religious community is not sanctioned by criminal law in Pakistan. This is why “cases are considered individually on the basis of individual circumstances”.

Malik was skeptical about it. “Ahmadis in Pakistan are not safe anywhere,” he said. “Ahmadis are also regularly murdered in Rabwah.” He said the evictions were politically motivated. After the pandemic temporarily put them on hold, the council says the German government wanted to make its mark with a tough migration policy in this important election year.

“I think there is a lack of knowledge or political will. This, unfortunately, comes to the detriment of the persecuted people who live here and are now being deported en masse,” Malik said, shaking his head.

“It’s a matter of life and death for these people,” he added. The Ahmad families are not optimistic about their prospects. “The Germans live in freedom, they maybe don’t understand – but when you come here from Pakistan and leave everything behind you carry pain with you,” said Sahar Kalsoon, mother and wife of an Ahmadi. to DW.

“It’s not easy to leave a country and leave it all behind. And now that we’re here, we’re told we can’t stay here. But where can we go?”

The story continues

Her husband fears there will be repercussions if they return, as happened to her uncle who returned from the UK in 2005 to Pakistan. A rumor circulated in the village that he, an Ahmadi, was a foreign spy. He was lynched by a mob.

Ahmadis, a minority group of four million people in Pakistan, face death threats, intimidation and a sustained campaign of hatred for decades.

Revealing ongoing human rights violations in Pakistan, another human rights group revealed how the lives of minority communities in the country are perpetually under siege and religious minorities are being treated as< non-citoyens >>, speechless and without legally protected rights. .

The Center for Democracy, Pluralism and Human Rights (CDPHR), in its report released earlier this month, said: “Minorities in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan are forced to lead lives of perpetual siege. Theoretically, the Constitution of Pakistan grants equal rights to all citizens, but this is only on paper. Religious minorities – Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Ahmadis even Shiites – are treated as non-citizens. They are speechless people; people without constitutional or legal rights

Last year, a 168-page report by the UK-based All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for the Ahmadi Muslim Community revealed details of the discrimination the Ahmadi community faces in Pakistan.

The report titled “Suffocation of the Faithful – Persecution of Ahmadi Muslims in Pakistan and Rise of International Extremism” categorically states that the persecution against the peaceful community intensified after the partition of the Indian subcontinent and the formation of Pakistan .

“This culminated with the events of 1974, when Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto turned the anti-Ahmadi movement into a veritable state-backed persecution. He enacted a 1974 constitutional amendment specifically targeting Ahmadi Muslims, declaring them constitution. “It was a watershed moment in Pakistan’s history,” the report said. (ANI)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos