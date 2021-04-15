Rising expatriate dollars





The remittance boom continues – for a tenth consecutive month. Money sent home each month by the Pakistani expat community exceeded $ 2 billion throughout the period between June 2020 and March 2021. The total amount remitted from abroad in the first nine months of the year The current fiscal year is $ 21.5 billion. compared to $ 17 billion in the same period last year, showing a gigantic cumulative growth of $ 4.5 billion or 26.2%. The latest figure for March 2021 – $ 2.72 billion – is 20% higher month-over-month and 43% higher year-over-year.

The monthly average amount remitted in the first nine months of this fiscal year is $ 2.38 billion, compared to $ 1.88 billion in the corresponding period last fiscal year. This increase of about $ 500 million per month in the volume of remittances amounts to about $ 6 billion per year – a figure equivalent to the amount received from the IMF as part of its bailout for Pakistan. The cumulative annual earnings of the Pakistani overseas community alone are more than what the country earns under the management of exports and FDI combined.

Remittances from abroad have long been a great support for our country in desperate need of foreign currency, but the last 10 months are worth celebrating. It is no wonder that Prime Minister Imran Khan is extremely happy and once again thanked Pakistanis overseas in a tweet saying their “love and commitment” is “unparalleled”. Finance Minister Hammad Azhar also took to Twitter to share the news with compatriots.

While this continued increase has a lot to do with the Covid-related travel restrictions that have resulted in an increase in entries through legal channels, the SBP must also be credited in the context of its proactive policy measures – like the Roshan digital account – which motivated Pakistanis overseas to use formal channels for remittance. In addition, FATF-related pressures may also have contributed to the increase in the volume of remittances, experts say.

There are fears, however, that the remittance windfall will continue once things get back to pre-Covid normal. While the status quo bias can be expected to work in our favor, the government and the central bank must take action in the form of motivational offers for the expat community to continue. to use legal channels for the transfer of money.

Posted in The Express Tribune on April 15, 2021.

