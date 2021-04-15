Two policemen killed in land dispute in Bannu – Journal





LAKKI MARWAT: Two police officers were killed when rival groups exchanged gunfire over a property dispute in the Ghari Sher Ahmad neighborhood of Bannu district on Wednesday.

Officials said the deceased included Khanzallah Khan and Bakhtiar Khan, adding that they were relatives. They said the bodies and the injured were transferred to the district headquarters hospital in Bannu City.

Police registered a case and opened an investigation.

In another development, more than 500 police officers were deployed to secure Taraveeh congregations, main thoroughfares and important facilities in the district during Ramazan, an official said on Wednesday.

After Ramazan’s security plan was approved, DPD Imran Khan instructed subordinate officials to implement it in letter and spirit, the official added.

He said cops would also perform duties in bazaars and temporary checkpoints, banks, bus terminals, grain markets and Ehsaas payment centers.

The official said mobile and foot patrols have been stepped up in urban and rural locations to ensure the protection of people’s lives and property.

FACTORY SEALED: Food security officials from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Halal Food Authority sealed a snack factory and seized expired products from shops in the Gandi Chowk area near Naurang town on Wednesday.

An official said the action was launched on the direction of the deputy director of the food authorities, Mukhtiar Ahmad Khan.

He said a team led by food safety officers Sohail Khan and Jawad Ali raided the factory and sealed it for making dangerous snacks and chips.

The official said food officers also seized expired milk and drinks from several outlets and discarded the produce.

Posted in Dawn on April 15, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos