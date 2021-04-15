China makes people nervous | BedfordBulletin.com





I mentioned how Russia frightened Sweden into taking serious steps to defend against a Russian attack. Sweden is not the only country to fear being attacked by a neighbor.

Last month, the Wall Street Journal ran an article on how Australia is seeking to build its own guided missiles. The most immediate problem is that they are relying on missiles they are buying from the United States, Europe and Israel, and the supply chain disruptions caused by the corona virus panic worry them that they will not be able to purchase the correct supplies for what they need. At the heart of this concern is fear of China’s aggression and the need to bolster the country’s defenses to make Australia a less tempting target.

The country is committing the equivalent of $ 761 million to the project. It’s part of a $ 270 billion kangaroo pledge the Australian government announced last year for new long-range missiles, cyber-offensive capabilities and surveillance radar.

Australia is close enough to China that Xi Jinping, the Chinese dictator, makes it nervous. China has a huge and growing army. However, China is far enough away that the attack on Australia would extend its military capabilities up to, and possibly beyond, their limits.

The Chinese navy, in particular, is limited. It only has two aircraft carriers. One is a former Soviet Kuznitsov-class transporter that China recovered from a Ukrainian shipyard. The Soviets ran out of money, and then the collapse of the Soviet Union left it stranded in Ukraine and incomplete. The Chinese government towed it to China and completed it.

China has also completed a transporter of its own design. Like the old Soviet aircraft carrier, it has a ski jump system for launching planes and it is powered in a conventional manner. Both are marginal aircraft carriers. The Chinese Navy also has limited experience operating carrier battle groups.

At the same time, Australia does not have an aircraft carrier. In fact, the country has a tiny navy. A good stockpile of long-range precision missiles would make the country a much more difficult target for China.

Even as it is, an attack on Australia would carry a high risk of failure and that could be bad for China for another reason.

Australia is an American ally and we have treaty obligations to the Australians. Going to war with Australia means that China would quickly be at war with the United States of America. While Australia does not have an aircraft carrier and China has two fringe carriers, we have 11, plus three more under construction. They are powerful carriers, with a catapult system for launching planes – far superior to the ski jump system used by Chinese carriers – and they are nuclear powered. In addition, we have 90 years of experience in operating carrier battle groups. We could quickly put a strong naval force in the Western Pacific. I’m sure we have plans for a defensive / offensive strategy in the event of war with China.

Australia’s determination to improve its defensive posture is good. The fact that it is not a helpless lamb waiting to be devoured by the Chinese wolf makes things better for us and provides an increased deterrent to prevent Xi Jinping from having any ideas.

However, Australia depends on the United States to meet its treaty obligation. Hope Joe doesn’t let them down.

So far, it appears the folks Joe named are taking the threat from China seriously. Lloyd J. Austin III, our Secretary of Defense, is a retired career officer who has reached the rank of four stars and appears to take the threat from China seriously. The Marines have repeated plans with our Western Pacific allies to wage war against Chinese forces on islands in this part of the world. Joe also continued Donald Trump’s efforts to use the Coast Guard to help small island nations defend themselves against poaching from the Chinese fishing fleet.

If Xi Jinping attacks Australia, he will find that he is worse off than the tiger by the tail. He’ll be battling an American grizzly, and grizzly bears don’t have tails.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos