United States renews appeal to all nations to raise their climate ambitions | Voice of America





WASHINGTON – The United States renews a call for all nations, including the United States and China, to “step up their ambitions” on carbon neutrality, as officials of the world’s two largest emitters hold talks Thursday in Shanghai. US officials and analysts say Special Presidential Climate Envoy John Kerrys’ consultations with his Chinese counterparts this week pave the way for the weeks to come. Leaders Climate Summit, but watch out for a quick breakthrough. We must insist that Beijing does more to reduce emissions and help tackle the global climate crisis, said a State Department spokesperson who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity. The spokesperson added that China was not yet on the path that will allow the world to meet the Paris Agreement target of keeping the increase in global average temperature well below 2 degrees Celsius and continue efforts to limit the temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Of course, it won’t be easy, said Jane Nakano, senior researcher in the Energy Security and Climate Change program at the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). Nakano said Thursday that many countries, not just the United States, are hoping to see a much clearer articulation [on]how China plans to reduce its level of emissions. In Beijing, officials gave few details of Kerrys’ talks with China’s special envoy on climate change, Xie Zhenhua. “I have no information to offer,” Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Thursday. Chinese President Xi Jinping is among 40 world leaders invited to attend the climate summit on April 22 and 23. The invitation comes as relations between Beijing and Washington are the most strained in decades due to clashes in Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the South China Sea, regional security and economic coercion of the American allies. In a recent interview with thethe Wall Street newspaper, Kerry said the United States is not including the climate issue in discussions of other topics that the United States and China do not agree on. “We are not trading something to do with the planet, health and safety for something else that is more of a political or ideological difference or a practical difference in the marketplace,” Kerry said. Some analysts say the Biden administration so far separates its concerns about climate change from key issues in the region such as China has reported human rights violations and growing territorial aggression. I see no evidence that the United States is compromising its geopolitical competition with China while seeking cooperation on climate change, said Mike Green, senior vice president for Asia and Japan, CSIS chairman and former member. of the White House National Security Council. Green said he was not ruling out a possible virtual withdrawal meeting between Biden and Xi. We have a big program with China, Green said Thursday. I guess there will probably be a virtual meeting “to be avoided” in a professional manner.

