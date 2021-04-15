Japan-China war of words escalates, World News





The war of words between China and Japan is escalating. It is played on two fronts. The first is the Senkaku Islands. It is a chain of uninhabited islands claimed by both Beijing and Tokyo. China calls these islands the Diaoyu Islands. China’s provocations are not over. Japan is determined to stop them. The second front is the Fukushima nuclear power plant and Japan’s decision to release radioactive water from the plant into the ocean. American allies like Taiwan and South Korea vehemently oppose it. China sees it as an opportunity to advance its own agenda. In 1968, Japan established a Defense Identification Zone on these islands. It was like an additional buffer to safeguard its territorial sovereignty. In 2013, China declared its own defense identification zone. It overlaps that of Japan. China uses this area to justify its expansionism. According to Chinese rules, any plane or ship entering the area must notify Beijing. Beijing’s military adventurism worsened with the pandemic. In March 2020, the Chinese Maritime Militia damaged a Japanese Navy ship. In July 2020, Chinese ships entered the Japanese zone for the longest time since 2012. In September 2020, Chinese boats collided with Japanese patrol vessels. In October 2020, the Chinese navy forced Japanese fishing boats to leave the area. And last month, two Chinese ships again carried out an illegal intrusion near the Senkaku Islands. The provocations are endless. There are growing fears that China will step up armaments and establish a military base on the islands. China’s coast guard law, which came into effect on February 1, adds to these concerns. The law encourages the Chinese coast guard to “take all necessary measures, including the use of weapons to end the violation and eliminate the danger.” With this law, Xi Jinping told his coastguards to be wolf warriors at sea and to use force – lethal force – to advance Chinese interests. Japan and the United States expressed concerns about the law. As Yoshihide Suga visits Washington on Friday, Chinese aggression, the new Coast Guard law and the Senkaku Islands will be high on the agenda. “This will be our first in-person visit by a foreign leader in the Biden-Harris administration, reflecting the importance we place on our bilateral relationship with Japan, as well as our friendship and partnership with the Japanese people, “said Jen Psaki, White House press secretary. Discussions could also present a controversial topic; Japan’s plan to release radioactive water from the destroyed Fukushima Daichi nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean. Washington backed Tokyo by saying the publication will meet nuclear safety standards. But American partners like South Korea and Taiwan strongly oppose Japan’s plan. The two countries with nearby coastlines say the displacement poses a risk to the marine environment. China is trying to make the most of this disagreement between the 3 democracies. Beijing calls Japan irresponsible. Despite his own environmental carelessness. Yesterday, the China-South Korea Mechanism for Dialogue and (Cooperation) on Maritime Affairs held its first meeting. Both sides urged Japan to handle the Fukushima nuclear wastewater issue with care and caution after numerous consultations with international mechanisms and neighboring countries, “said Zhao Lijian, Spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry The timing for this war of words is significant. US climate envoy John Kerry is in Shanghai to discuss climate action. By all means, China will use Japan’s Fukushima water discharge plan. As a bargaining chip in negotiations.

