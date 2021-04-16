Governors should complement state efforts to fight COVID: PM Modi





State governors participated in a video conference convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the situation of the coronavirus pandemic, in which all governors were urged to complement their respective states’ efforts to combat the virus. “Governors can play an important role with the involvement of Red Cross volunteers, former military, NCC, NSS, NGOs, youth associations in raising awareness of appropriate Covid behavior such as the maintaining social distance, wearing a mask, vaccination, etc. and curb the spread of the virus, ”Modi said. The prime minister, who chaired the meeting, said the fight against the coronavirus was at a crucial stage and the country faced a serious situation. “The testing and processing capacities have increased compared to the previous year and the country has developed capacities to manufacture RT-PCR test kits, PPE kits, ventilators, etc. through the Atmanirbhar program and these can now be purchased through the GEM portal ”. Modi said. He called for increasing the percentage of RT-PCR tests and reducing the positivity rate to less than 5% while speeding up the vaccination program in mission mode. According to the prime minister, 11.1 million people have been vaccinated in the country so far and a new vaccine has also received emergency use authorization. Modi also urged governors to encourage the use of AYUSH and traditional medicine in the treatment of coronavirus as much as possible. At the same time, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, who also addressed the governors, said India had successfully tackled the coronavirus in 2020 and stressed that the same experience would now be useful. “Governors should complement the efforts of state governments by involving leaders of all political parties, religious leaders and building consensus and involving them in guiding the people in observing appropriate Covid behavior and following all protocols of Covid according to guidelines, ”Naidu said. Along with all the Governors, the Lieutenant Governors of the Union Territories also joined the meeting.







