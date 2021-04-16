AppLovin adds to IPO boom

IPOs keep coming. After Coinbase’s successful Nasdaq debut on Wednesday – it closed at $ 328, well above its benchmark price of $ 250, worth $ 86 billion fully diluted – mobile game group AppLovin just released raise $ 1.8 billion for a value of $ 28.6 billion.

The owner of hits such as Matchington Manor and Wordscapes Its stock was priced at $ 80 before it was listed on the same exchange today, giving it a market value several times higher than the $ 2 billion in which private equity group KKR bought a $ 400 million stake three years ago.

Several other game companies have rushed to exploit public markets after the pandemic brought them a windfall of users. The Roblox gaming platform joined the New York Stock Exchange last month, and Israeli mobile game developer Playtika was listed on the Nasdaq in January.

They were part of a rush to market in the first quarter, where 398 U.S. companies made IPOs, up from just 37 last year. Three quarters were special purpose acquisition companies. Even excluding the Spac frenzy, the first trimester eclipsed the past five years, Lex says. It also doesn’t include direct listings from Roblox and Coinbase.

The listing craze has allowed venture capitalists such as Sequoia and Andreessen Horowitz to pull funds and muster more funding power to compete in a market whose valuations are rising rapidly for earlier stage companies.

Last year, 121 companies joined the elite group of start-ups valued at $ 1 billion or more, according to data from CB Insights. In the first three months of 2021, 78 companies achieved the same goal. Worldwide, there are now over 600 such unicorns, led by Chinese ByteDance, and the first quarter set a new record for global venture capital funding, with $ 125 billion raised globally. , according to data from Crunchbase.

The Internet of (five) things

1. Deliveroo orders double under lockout

Deliveroo said its order volumes more than doubled to 71 million in the first quarter of 2021, with customer numbers also rising sharply, as chief executive Will Shu admitted he had “a lot of work to do” to convince investors after the disastrous UK food delivery service. initial public offering.

2. TSMC Boosts Sales Forecast Amid Chip Shortages

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the world’s largest contract chip maker, expects 20% revenue growth this year, up from the mid-teens forecast in January, so that it continues to try to meet the demand caused by a global semiconductor shortage.

<>

Daily newsletter #techFT brings you news, commentary and analysis on the big companies, technologies and issues shaping this fastest moving industries from specialists based around the world. Click here to get #techFT to your inbox.

3. Dell boosted by the VMware dividend

Dell shares today hit $ 100, up 8%, after the U.S. computer maker said it would receive a cash dividend of nearly $ 10 billion in connection with the split of its stake in VMware, thus easing the pressure on its balance sheet.

4. Mystery of Darktrace Lynch

Darktrace has published conflicting information about the role of British tech billionaire Mike Lynch, accused of fraud in the United States, complicating the cybersecurity firm’s efforts to distance itself from Autonomy’s founder before its potential float of $ 3 billion. pound sterling. In 2018, Darktrace told the FT that Lynch had stepped down from his advisory board the year before. But the company’s stock registration document released this week says it remained on the body until March 2021.

5. How Jack Ma Faulted Xi Jinping

China’s most outspoken billionaire has remained silent. Since Chinese President Xi Jinping unexpectedly canceled Ant Group’s successful public offering, Jack Ma’s payment and loan business, five months ago, the Alibaba founder has made a single public appearance. Here is our FT magazine article on how he fell out of favor.

Tamisé – the week of European start-ups

Sustainability is the latest buzzword among European start-ups. Venture capitalists are more and more interested by measuring the “impact” of their investments, as companies increasingly want to show how “green” they are in order to win over customers. This week, a € 87 million climate risk capital fund closed, a launch of a new ethical investment application and Sifted took a look at what, exactly, a sustainability manager does it.

Also this week, Sifted took a look at which fintech companies may soon reach a $ 1 billion valuation and columnist Nicolas Colin have argued that if the Greensill debacle and recent Deliveroo slump is teaching the start-up community anything, maybe it is they must learn to lobby.

Technical tools – Musion holographic pizza

Even as I set off on my first real-world assignment in over a year today, there was still a virtual and distant element to the place I visited on the South Bank of London. Virgin Media had logged in their gigabit broadband service to a temporary pizzeria by the Thames, equipped with equipment to create a holographic dining experience shared with a sister restaurant in Edinburgh. Across the table in Scotland was the very realistic and contoured figure of Ian O’Connell, director of the 3D holographic technology company. Musion.

Its technology deployed a range of professional cameras and lighting to create life-size 4K holograms of the two of us against Vantablack paneled walls rather than conventional green screens. While it would have been a godsend during the lockdown, bringing loved ones closer together in hospitals and care homes, Ian told me that the pandemic has helped accelerate development and such wards may well pass the stage of try to appear in companies in 18 months. .

A pilot project for PwC has been set up in Cyprus with equipment costing around £ 140,000, but replacing standard broadcast TV cameras with cheaper cameras could significantly reduce the price. Two Hearts Pizzeria connects over 30 loved ones in London and Edinburgh today and Friday. The rest of us will have to wait a little longer for the mystical 3D pizza encounter experience.