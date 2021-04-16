Sri Lankan opposition, civil society launch legal challenge to China-backed port city bill

Filing a dozen petitions to Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court on Thursday, opposition parties, civil society groups and unions challenged a bill recently published in the Official Gazette on the China-backed port city in the capital Colombo, claiming that it directly affects the sovereignty of Sri Lanka. The cases are expected to be heard by the highest court on Monday.

The ruling Rajapaksa administration tabled a bill, titled Colombo Port City Economic Commission, in parliament last week, outlining proposed laws for the $ 1.4 billion port city built on land reclaimed from it. the Colombos seafront.

Constitutional validity

However, the Sri Lankan opposition parties Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB or United Peoples Front), Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), the United National Party (UNP), the NGO Center for Policy Alternatives in Colombo and labor organizations have challenged the constitutional validity of the bill for the port city, presented by the government as an investment center for foreign capital.

SJB lawmaker Harsha de Silva said that while the party wants the port city project to be successful, for its potential to catalyze the next stage of growth focused on fintech and high-end knowledge services in country, a strong legal framework was essential. For this long-term project to be successful, it must comply with the Constitution of Sri Lanka. This should not be discriminatory, we see several clauses incompatible with the Constitution, he said. The Hindu.

Senior lawyer and legal secretary of SJB Thisath Wijayagunawardane said the bill seeks to set up a commission whose powers of registration, licensing and authorization interfered with provincial authority, and allowed a team of foreigners, accountable to none other than the president, for effectively managing the port city.

The clauses prohibit investments in the port city in Sri Lankan rupees, which will prevent Sri Lankans from entering a forbidden city in Colombo, he said, adding: The government claims it represents a country, a law, but the bill allows manage the port city as a foreign country with special laws.

Calling the draft a project of national significance, the UNP said the bill was incompatible with parliaments’ scrutiny over public finances, allows the abuse of power and does not guarantee a transparent system of checks and balances.

Fun investments

The port city was launched by President Xi Jinping during his state visit to the island nation in September 2014, during the second term of former President Mahinda Rajapaksas, months before his election defeat. The successor government, led by President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, has pledged to develop the site into a financial hub in the Indian Ocean, despite election promises to remove it, and amid protests from environmentalists and fishermen.

After their return to power, the Rajapaksa administration vowed to accelerate the project, which it said would attract $ 15 billion in investment and emerge as a leading commercial, commercial, residential and tourist destination in South Asia. .

Bitter criticism

However, in addition to the legal challenge, the government also faces stiff criticism from some of its supporters, including sections of the influential Sri Lankan Buddhist clergy. We will not allow Sri Lanka to become a Chinese colony, Ananda Muruththettuwe Thero, titular head of the Abhayarama temple in Colombo, said on Thursday. It is clear that the country is on the wrong track, he said.

Months ago, Buddhist monks and others fiercely opposed India’s involvement at the Colombo Port’s eastern container terminal, forcing President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to back down on his announcement that the Adani Group would invest in the project, with the Sri Lanka Port Authority. . Colombo subsequently offered the western container terminal to the Group.

Meanwhile, the Ceylon Federation of Labor has raised concerns about the bill exempting employers operating in the port city from compliance with Sri Lankan labor laws. The union fought and won in the late 1970s when the government of JR Jayawardene attempted to deny labor rights protection to workers in the new free trade zone.

The country’s hard-won labor protection legislation was once again under threat, Federation Secretary-General TMR Raseedin said in a statement, warning that: If this bill were to be enacted, we will return to a when recruitment and dismissal governed employer-employee relations. .