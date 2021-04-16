PM Modi and Amit Shah mentioning me in their gatherings A blessing: TMC chief Abhishek Banerjee

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee said Thursday he viewed criticism from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Secretary Amit Shah as blessings, even as he launched a retaliates against the former colleague of the Suvendu party Adhikari, whom the TMC describes as a traitor.

In an exclusive interview with News18 Bangla, Banerjee dared his critics denouncing corruption allegations against him to bring all the evidence into the public domain, accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of the Centers of leading a disinformation campaign in the Bengal, dismissed the appeasement policy claims, stressed that the TMC will comfortably win the current Assembly polls, and said it has no ambition to become the chief deputy minister in the “next 20 years”.

Banerjee, the 33-year-old nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has been in the spotlight this election season with the BJP launching a relentless attack on him. The Diamond Harbor MP has been called tolabaaz bhaipo (extortionist nephew), while turncoats like Adhikari have accused him of neglecting others and running the TMC as a limited liability company.

It is an ashirwad (blessing) to me that the Prime Minister of this country and the Home Secretary start their speeches by targeting me (without naming him), Banerjee said. He laughed at the taunts of the BJP bhaipo, saying as a human being that he was someone’s nephew, someone’s husband, someone’s father and someone’s son.

In the hour-long interview, Banerjee sharpened his criticism of executives who left the TMC to join the BJP, particularly Adhikari and Mukul Roy. Of those who jumped off the ship after being denied tickets, he said deserving applicants were rewarded this time around.

Banerjee asked why Adhikari, who challenges the high-profile Nandigram constituency CM, didn’t shout his extortionist bhaipo slogan while at TMC.

He says what the BJP wants him to say, Banerjee said. He added that some leaders were injured during an organizational overhaul of the TMC that aimed to end their pervasive influence and sought to recognize those with potential, denying that there was an old vs young divide in the party. .

Who runs a limited liability company? He was minister and responsible for eight districts. His father is an MP (Sisir Adhikari also joined the BJP). The same goes for one of his brothers (Dibyendu Adhikari is still officially with the TMC), Banerjee asked, targeting the influential Adhikari family of East Medinipurs.

On the charge that Adhikari and Roy quit the party because of him, Banerjee accused them of being involved in corruption and asked why people should take their words seriously. They don’t seem to have any principles or ideals, he said.

Banerjee dismissed the accusation that he and TMC electoral strategist Prashant Kishor had outsourced the party, noting that people who deserted the party made such allegations.

He also referred to the recent leak of the audio portion of a Clubhouse discussion between Kishor and a group of journalists where Kishor allegedly appealed to PM Modis, anti-outgoing against TMC, Muslim appeasement of political parties in Bengal over years, Dalit vote and Hindi speaking people would likely benefit the BJP. Banerjee repeated Prashants’ clarification that the leak was selectively made to project a distorted image, and dared the BJP to release the full conversation.

He said the Election Commission (EC), which is in charge of the voting process, should explain why there is political violence during the elections in Bengal. He reiterated the party line that the central forces were working under the command of the central government, referring to the Sitalkuchi incident in Cooch Behar, where four people died while firing by forces in the fourth phase of voting on April 10. to a crowd in self-defense. Banerjee also added that on a personal level, he would not have objected if EC had opted for a single phase ballot in the state, instead of the eight staggered phases in the context of the Covid-19 situation.

Banerjee also rejected criticisms that accuse the CM and its party of minority appeasement, asking to name a flagship state regime that benefits a single community. The minority and the majority must live together in harmony, he said. Banerjee accused BJP leaders of not talking about their development agenda for Bengal because he seemed confident his supporters would win in the hotly contested election. We will return to power with a two-thirds majority (Bengal has 294 seats in the Assembly). People are uniting against the BJP, they are uniting for community harmony, he said.

Banerjee said the BJP, which the TMC calls a group of foreigners, was trying to impose the culture of northern India on Bengal.

When asked if he would become the CM MP if the TMC won the election, he said he wanted to work on strengthening the party’s organization and that he could turn down such an offer, given that it is done in the first place.

I am not in the business of fortune telling. I live one day at a time, Banerjee said.

