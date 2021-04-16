Near. Moon Says South Korea Should Lead Global Semiconductor Supply Chain: DONG-A ILBO





South Korean President Moon Jae-in held a lengthy economic ministerial meeting with CEOs of major companies, including Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, at the Blue House. The meeting was intended to discuss strategies for major industries, but focused on the semiconductor sector. The semiconductor industry is a key national strategic industry upon which present and future South Korean economies depend, President Moon said. We must continue to lead the global semiconductor supply chain. His remarks make sense, but the key is whether there are strategies, technologies and a strong determination to move forward. US President Joe Biden Pressures South Korean Business Investment in US Chinse President Xi Jinping has also expressed semiconductor-related aspirations and requested South Korea’s cooperation. The United States is a dominant player in both technology and market leadership. China accounted for about 40% of South Korea’s semiconductor exports by volume. The South Korean government and companies both need detailed strategies to maintain their global market share without provoking either side. System semiconductors are also emerging as a major export commodity along with memory semiconductors, President Moon said. However, South Korea’s market share in system semiconductors has remained around 3% over the past decade, as its leading position in the global memory market becomes volatile. Samsung Electronics’ DRAM market share has declined by five percentage points over the past five years. In the NAND sector, the American company Micron Technology has announced that it will launch the seventh generation product ahead of South Korean companies. Companies present at the meeting called for talent development and investment support. Approximately 1,500 new technological talent is needed for the semiconductor industry each year over the next decade. However, student quotas for semiconductor departments at major universities are limited by the Seoul Metropolitan Area Readjustment Planning Act 40+ years. While competing countries are pouring an astronomical sum into semiconductor companies with tax deductions and subsidies, support from the South Korean government is rather insignificant. Some say South Korea has time to widen the technology divide while the United States controls China, which seeks to catch up with South Korea. Only advanced technologies can guarantee the survival of companies in global competition. South Korean companies are expected to widen the memory technology gap while concentrating all capabilities to close the gap with competitors in the systems semiconductor industry. The government should also offer practical supports, rather than something to be applauded. A sense of crisis that the country can become a loser in the sector without targeted efforts is needed more than ever.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ny.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos