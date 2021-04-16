For California Sikh farmers, India’s protests launch ‘black cloud’ at Vaisakhi festival

For Simranjit Singh, spending time in her family’s almond and raisin fields is “the most therapeutic thing I can ever ask for.” He says it’s something he could never give up.

Singh is a 28-year-old farmer in a town 15 miles west of Fresno, California called Kerman.

Her extended family gathered at the farm this past weekend to celebrate Vaisakhi, an agricultural festival celebrated annually on April 13-14 and throughout the month.

Vaisakhi marks the spring harvest and the new year for Indians around the world, but for Sikh Punjabis it has a deeper meaning. It was when the 10th spiritual leader of the Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh, established the Khalsa, formalizing the Sikh religion.

One of the founding tenets of religion is the idea that a true Sikh will always resist injustice. Vaisakhi’s holiday highlights the connection to both agriculture and what many Sikhs see as a struggle for their livelihood for the diaspora, including Singh.

“[When] I see the farmers and the protests [in India], I see myself. I see my mom. I see my father. I see my sister, “he said.” If my father or mother did not come to America, we would be there on the streets of Delhi. “

Since last fall, hundreds and thousands of Indian farmers protested against three agricultural laws which were adopted last September by the Indian government. The laws would effectively deregulate wholesale trade.

There has been a long history of tension and mistrust between Indian farmers and the government, which was only when Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government passed these laws without directly consulting farmers.

“Farmers have a feeling they will be the prey,” says Hardeep Dhillon, who studies Indian emigration patterns at Harvard.

She says they fear these new bills will introduce an even greater sense of precariousness in a region where farm families are already heavily in debt and face a range of other political and social problems.

For decades, Farmer suicides hit rural India, where making a living from agriculture is increasingly difficult. The Modi government has said it seeks to help farmers with these laws by allowing them to do business with traders outside the government-run wholesale markets, which have dominated agriculture in India since the 1960s.

But Dhillon says these laws would remove existing legal protections that help protect farmers from corporate interests and volatile markets.

More than half of India’s population of 1.4 billion depends on agriculture for its income. The three agricultural laws passed by a wide margin in the country’s parliament, and millions of farmers either support the laws or do not oppose them. But the problem varies across states and cultures.

Much of the country’s agriculture unions are dominated by Punjabis. These are some of the loudest voices among Indian farmers during the protests, in part because the new farm laws will most severely affect crops like wheat and rice that are grown in the region. The state of Punjab too grows nearly 20% of Indian wheat with only 3% of its arable land.

Punjabi farmers are also a vital constituency in California’s Central Valley. Last week, a member of the California House of Representatives assembly presented a bill recognizing recent Indian legislation as anti-farmer policies. State Route 99, which winds through the Central Valley, is dotted with occasional billboards from business owners announcing their support for Indian farmers.

Singh hopes to travel to India in the fall to participate in the protests himself, but for now he says the Sikh diaspora must use their power to amplify the cause Indian farmers are fighting for.

Outside of full-time farming, Singh works with a Sikh youth organization, the Jakara Movement. They organized large car and tractor rallies across the state to draw attention to the problem. the Bay Area Kisaan Movement, another organization dedicated to farmers protests in India, held a protest last weekend to coincide with Vaisakhi.

Singh believes continued international pressure is essential, especially amid the Modi administration seeking to suspend social media accounts who express support for farmers or criticism of the way the government is handling the issue.

“If there hadn’t been international pressure on the Modi and the Indian government right now, this protest would probably have taken place a long time ago,” he said, adding that the role of the diaspora for the time is to give a second. wind to protests.

Gurjant Gill, who also comes from a long line of Sikh farmers, agrees.

“For us, farming isn’t a business, it’s basically our way of life, our identity,” says Gill.

Gill runs a trucking company that transports agricultural products, but his family still owns farmland in the Punjab.

Using his connections in the transportation and agriculture industries, Gill has helped organize groups and community leaders petition the White House seek the support of the Biden administration. Gill says almost everyone he knows helps Indian farmers in one way or another.

In Fresno, Gill’s family and the wider community sent money to his village for fuel to travel back and forth between Punjab and Delhi to help with protest expenses.

Gill and Singh are both dedicated to the cause, and Gill says he has maintained his hope for victory from the start.

“If you look at the history of India or the Punjab, there are a lot of revolutions which, you know, the Punjab [led]”Gill said.” So I really hope we win, that the farmers win this thing.

Singh says his feelings are complicated about the future of Indian farmers, especially during the festive Vaisakhi season.

“So now, like with this dark cloud almost looming … people are feeling hopeless,” Singh says. “If the bills are not repealed it will result in a lot of harm, but at the same time our history, our culture, the Punjabi Sikhs, we have had a lot of dark bad times and as if we are still here we always do … we still live as we are meant to live. “

