



A spokeswoman for the Chinese consulate said Mr. Long plans to use his experience in promoting friendly relations with China in Pakistan to improve understanding and cooperation between Beijing and WA. Faced with similar immense tasks of defeating the virus, protecting livelihoods and improving the economy in the post-COVID-19 world, China and Australia have a thousand reasons to keep our comprehensive strategic partnership thriving, but not a single excuse to compromise our ties, she said. She said the Belt and Road Initiative was completely open and out of the ordinary and based on international cooperation, not a geopolitical tool and personal exposure from China. Asked about Mr Longs ‘plans in WA, the spokesperson said the diplomat was impressed with Perths’ hospitality and national environment and wanted to travel around the state to meet locals. The new Consul General in Perths has worked with the Chinese Foreign Ministry for a long time. He first joined the department in 1987 and has traveled to countries like Malaysia and Laos as secretary and advisor, according to the state newspaper Economic Daily. In 2011, he was also an advisor to the Department of Foreign Security Affairs in China and in 2015 he served as an advisor to the Asia Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In one of his last moves as consul general before leaving Lahore in January, Mr. Long wrote a letter to Pakistani opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif, praising his dedication to Belt and Road projects in the Sino Economic Corridor. -Pakistani during his tenure as Chief Minister of Punjab, and for being an old friend of China and the Chinese people. Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz [political party] is still a great friend of the Chinese Communist Party, whether in power or as an opposition party, the letter reads. I am convinced that, as Leader of the Opposition, you will continue to work as always to promote the friendship of our two parties, our two nations, our two peoples. Mr Longs’ predecessor Ms Dong helped raise the profile of the Chinese Consulate in Perth after being appointed to the post in 2019, appearing regularly in office and in the media alongside WA politicians. She has also published a number of opinion editorials in Western Australia. Speculation was heated last May after the diplomat shared in a social media post that she had returned to Beijing and all references to her post as consul general had been removed from her Twitter. The revelations came amid a trade dispute between Australia and China after Beijing decided to barely hit imports with an 80 percent tariff. Since Ms Dongs’ sudden departure, the East Perth Consulate has been headed by the deputy named Jin Qian. Mr. Long will meet with Premier Mark McGowan next week. Marta is an award-winning photographer and journalist specializing in social justice issues and local government. Most viewed nationwide Loading

