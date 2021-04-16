National lockdown until April 30? Know the truth behind the viral message





New Delhi: As coronavirus cases increase exponentially, speculation abounds that the government led by Narendra Modi could impose a nationwide lockdown to break the chain of transmission. Rumors grew stronger after the return of lockout-type restrictions in several states and union territories, including Maharashtra and Delhi. As the Maharashtra government led by Uddhav Thackeray imposed a 15-day statewide lockdown to control the spread, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal yesterday announced a weekend curfew in the nation’s capital to stop the outbreak. current COVID-19 Also Read – CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Examinations 2021: PM Modi Likely To Announce National Guidelines For Board Examinations Today Amidst all of this, a transformed image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside a Hindi text that reads ‘Total lockdown in India April 15-April 30’ is widely shared on social media. The fake news has triggered panic among many. Later, the Press Information Office (PIB) conducted a fact-check and debunked the report. Also Read – PM Modi meets Ramesh Pokhriyal amid requests to cancel CBSE board review, decision expected soon In a transformed image, it is claimed that the government will impose the lockdown until April 30. This assertion is false. The government did not make such an announcement. Also Read – FACT CHECK: Video of Couple Shot by Police Outside Shopping Mall Goes Viral, Here’s the Truth CLAIM: The Indian government has decided to impose a nationwide lockdown from April 15 to April 30. MADE: The image is transformed. The government did NOT announce the national lockdown until April 30. A #Morphed The photo claims the lockdown will be imposed by the Indian government from April 15 to 30 across the country. #PIBFactCheck: This complaint #false is. By the Indian government # Confinement No such announcement has been made regarding. Please do not share any such misleading images or messages. pic.twitter.com/gnRpyDcMRf – GDP fact check (@PIBFactCheck) April 15, 2021 PM Modi eliminates locking Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said there would be no hard lockdown as it is necessary to work again on war footing to tackle the current wave of pandemic. While interacting with the Chief Minister of States and UTs on April 8, PM Modi said the country has many more resources to tackle the virus than before and the focus should be on areas of micro-containment. He reiterated his call to work on the mantra of testing, monitoring, treatment in addition to pushing appropriate COVID behavior and COVID management to reduce the peak. To note: The government has repeatedly asked citizens not to respond to these fraudulent messages until an official announcement is made.







