Uddhav Thackeray at PM Modi: NDMA press, air transport oxygen





Highlighting the challenges of tackling the second wave of Covid-19 infections in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to put pressure on the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and to use all options, including air transport of medical oxygen, for rapid movement. He also called on the PM to grant compulsory licenses to units exporting remdesivir to produce and sell it in the domestic market. In a letter dated April 13, the chief minister said based on current projections and testing rate, Maharashtra could have 11.9 lakh of active cases by April 30. The biggest concern is the supply of liquid medical oxygen (LMO). The medical oxygen requirements in the state exceed the total capacity of 1,200 MT of manufacturing of LMOs. We predicted demand will reach nearly 2,000 tonnes per day by the end of April, he wrote. He said the state had started collecting oxygen nearby. It also mobilizes tankers to lift oxygen cylinders from remote locations. But some of these areas are remote and face risks of disruption … I ask you to pressure NDMA to have this movement and all options, including aerial lifting of these quantities considered, said Thackeray. Welcoming the decision of the Union governments to ban the export of remdesivir, he wrote: I ask you to order the authorities to issue a compulsory license in accordance with Section 92 of the Indian Law on patents from 1970, which will facilitate the approval of these exporting units to produce and sell remdesivir in the domestic market. In another letter, Thackeray called on the Prime Minister to take various measures to help those affected by the pandemic. The deadline for submitting GST returns for March and April, he said, should be extended by three months. He said the pandemic could be notified as a natural disaster and funds from the National Disaster Response Fund could be used to give benefits to those affected. The state may be allowed to pay free aid of Rs 100 per adult per day and Rs 60 per child per day during the lockdown period to all family members Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and Priority House Hold (PHH), whose names are found in the AAY and PHH ration cards, he said. Officials said about 7 million people, covered by the National Food Security Law, could benefit if the Center allows the states’ proposal. Highlighting the impact of the Covid-19 restrictions on many economic activities, Thackeray also said that the first quarter bank payments should be deferred without interest charges.

