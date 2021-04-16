Macau moves closer to using digital yuan in casinos

The Macaus gambling market could face a fundamental realignment as the local government moves closer to being allowed to use the Chinese digital yuan in casinos.

Macaus chief executive Ho Iat Seng informed the legislature on Tuesday that he intends to study the feasibility of issuing a digital currency. Ho said the Chinese Special Administrative Region government wants to strengthen its ability to deter money launderers, tax evaders and other criminal elements, including terrorists.

Macaus’ gambling sector remains the main driver of the local economy and Bloomberg reported that government officials have contacted several Macau casino operators regarding the possibility of allowing players to purchase casino chips using a digital yuan.

China started testing its digital yuan project in Shenzhen last year, and things have gone well enough that the government has expanded the pilot to include several cities and a growing number of businesses. Unlike many digital currencies, the digital yuan allows the People’s Bank of China to track all transactions to individual users, reducing the likelihood of the currency being used for illicit purposes.

It remains to be seen whether Macau could simply allow its casinos to add the digital yuan to their list of funding options or whether digital currency becomes the only option allowed. The latter could have a significant impact on local junket operators, with a negative effect on the casinos themselves.

China’s strict capital controls tightly limit the ability of mainland residents to transfer money out of the mainland, which has led to the creation of the junket sector. Essentially, junkets provide credit to high-level players, with debts being paid off once the player returns to the mainland.

Macau casinos allow junkets to run exclusive VIP rooms in their halls, collecting a percentage of player losses while offloading the responsibility of collecting gambling debts on the junkets. Casinos were only too happy to delegate this responsibility, as gambling debts are not legally enforceable on mainland China.

The Macaus junket market has struggled since the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping, who launched a crackdown on corruption in early 2014 that left many big players fearful of being seen entering and exiting. of a Macau casino VIP room. Macau once had hundreds of licensed game developers, but the market is now dominated by a relative handful of major junkets following a Darwinian slaughter of weaker operators.

Junkets could still remain relevant in a forced digital yuan environment by doing the valuable work of identifying VIP players on the mainland and directing them to certain casinos. But these player spending habits would be fully visible to the Chinese government, which would likely lead to a significant reduction in the willingness of these players to risk millions of yuan on a single baccarat hand.

Existing capital controls in China are also having an impact on so-called mass market players, which has led to a flourishing side business for Macau’s pawn shops. A popular dodge sees players purchase high-value items (watches, jewelry, etc.) from pawn shops using their UnionPay cards, and then immediately return the items to the store for cash (with the store keeping a commission). 10% on the initial sale price).

Another way around controls saw shady financiers tinkering with UnionPay mobile devices to make it look like purchases were being made on the mainland. Beijing has severely cracked down on these financiers, with unfortunate results for people whose transactions could be traced to these unauthorized terminals.

The prevailing theory is that the use of digital yuan in casinos would increase the ability of mass market players to use their mainland economies without going through these illegal channels. However, their activity would be subject to the control of the authorities of the continent, the impact of which could nullify any possible advantage.

See also: CoinGeek Live Panel, The Future of Banking, Financial Products & Blockchain

New to Bitcoin? Discover CoinGeekBitcoin for beginnerssection, the ultimate resource guide to learn more about Bitcoinas initially envisioned by Satoshi Nakamoto and the blockchain.