As India struggles to contain the severe second wave of Covid-19, where are Modi and his government?

In early 2020, it would have been difficult to say that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government were not squarely focused on the challenge posed by the new coronavirus. Of course, there was the poorly planned national lockdown and the distracting shows, like the pot-bang and the helicopters deployed to water the petals of hospitals. But at a time when some other world leaders were playing down the dangers of the virus, it was at least evident that the Modis government was not ignoring it.

A year later, India’s healthcare system is teeming with Covid-19 patients, as new cases climb to more than 200,000 a day, fueled in part by a little-understood Indian variant of the virus. Social networks are full of requests for help and hospital beds, crematoriums are struggling to cope with the number of corpses and migrants are starting to return home again.

And where is the Indian leadership?

The ongoing impression is that the country’s leaders are all campaigning in West Bengal, where a high-profile state election is expected to continue until the end of the month. There, they are happy to organize large gatherings bringing together huge numbers of people without physical distancing or masks even as cases of Covid-19 climb across the country. Modi sometimes shows up in an administrative context and puts the responsibility for handling the virus on ordinary Indians, asking everyone to treat a.

Speaking at a massive rally in Bardhaman. https://t.co/PF05LCuYww – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 12, 2021

There is little reason why the Center should give the enormous and tragic second the urgent attention it needs. Instead, headlines were dominated by leaders of the Bharatiya Janata party defending the huge crowds at Kumbh Mela in Haridwar, claiming that faith trumps Covid-19 restrictions and the Center is in politics in the face of vaccine shortages.

Even as local authorities begin to impose restrictions on mobility in hopes they can stop the spread of the wildfire-like disease, the impression comes from Modi, by far the most popular leader in the country , is that the crowds without a mask are fine, that he will. do not intervene if people are using religion as an excuse to violate the Covid protocol and reported vaccine shortages are unimportant.

A perfect encapsulation of the current situation comes from Lucknow, where a day after the scale of the crisis became apparent from visuals of the cremation ground, sheets of tinplate were placed to obscure the view.

Sheets of tin are installed as a cover to prevent people from taking pictures at the Bhainsakund cremation site in Lucknow. Yesterday, videos and images of the burning pyres in Bhainsakund were all the rage. pic.twitter.com/1RWlnYDxo9 – Haidar Naqvi (@haidarpur) April 15, 2021

If we had a media that held government accountable rather than government propaganda, we would be a better governed country. Had that media been asking tough questions about Covid from day one, the government would have been more alert to the possibility of a second wave. pic.twitter.com/CYR3kt0oca – Shivam Vij (@DilliDurAst) April 15, 2021

Another prime example: the head of the BJPs IT cell claiming that the relatively low number of cases in West Bengal and Uttarakhand was an argument for allowing large crowds to congregate in these places.

New Covid cases on April 14 Electoral states

Kerala: 7,515

TN: 6,984

WB: 4,817

Assam: 590

Pondicherry: 418 Uttarakhand: 1,925 (Kumbh) States without election

Maharashtra: 60212

Chattisgarh: 15,121

Delhi: 13,468

Karnataka: 8,778 But to call is to stop Kumbh and to campaign in WB! – Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 14, 2021

The second wave cannot of course be entirely blamed on the central government. But Modi and his ministers appear to have abdicated their roles altogether, downplaying the danger of variants, politicizing vaccine shortages and encouraging large crowds to congregate.

How are local authorities supposed to tell people not to go out to work when everyone can see videos of thousands of people gathered at election rallies and on the banks of the Ganges? Why is it not recognized that the current increase in the number of cases will lead to an increase in deaths in two weeks? How can Modi boast of a Tika Utsav, a vaccine festival, when the period saw fewer people getting vaccinated than in previous days, possibly due to shortages?

So the 4 days #TikaUtsav administered 1.28 crore doses. or 3.2 million / day. The 4 days preceding this administered doses of 1.45cr. or 3.6 million / day! So what was it #TikaUtsav everything on? Stop fooling the public and come together! From words to deeds! https://t.co/3pPq8YPVEU – Rijo M John, PhD (@RijoMJohn) April 15, 2021

As election campaigns continue in Bengal, here is a look at new cases daily in the districts of Bengal. Almost all districts are on a steep upward trajectory. pic.twitter.com/GNY2XyK5X1 – Shadab Nazmi (@shadabnazmi) April 15, 2021

Put aside the question of whether the election calendar needs to be changed, which implies more legal complexity. Even if elections had been allowed in West Bengal, the Modis government, which is responsible for the whole country, could still have entered the mission mode it frequently claims to use in crises.

But the prime minister, who has always been prized for his communication skills, seems quite reluctant to give the impression that the country is in the midst of a serious crisis, lest it hamper his parties’ chances. to win in West Bengal. What could explain the reluctance to speak honestly about the seriousness of the second wave beyond the bet burden of states and people? How else to understand the politicization of vaccine shortages and the silence on large religious gatherings?

In 2020, there was a lot of debate about whether life should trump livelihoods, with Modi touting that he can make the tough decisions to protect his compatriots. In 2021, it looks like the votes seem to outweigh the two.