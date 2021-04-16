Connect with us

Politics

As India struggles to contain the severe second wave of Covid-19, where are Modi and his government?

Avatar

Published

3 mins ago

on

By


In early 2020, it would have been difficult to say that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government were not squarely focused on the challenge posed by the new coronavirus. Of course, there was the poorly planned national lockdown and the distracting shows, like the pot-bang and the helicopters deployed to water the petals of hospitals. But at a time when some other world leaders were playing down the dangers of the virus, it was at least evident that the Modis government was not ignoring it.

A year later, India’s healthcare system is teeming with Covid-19 patients, as new cases climb to more than 200,000 a day, fueled in part by a little-understood Indian variant of the virus. Social networks are full of requests for help and hospital beds, crematoriums are struggling to cope with the number of corpses and migrants are starting to return home again.

And where is the Indian leadership?

The ongoing impression is that the country’s leaders are all campaigning in West Bengal, where a high-profile state election is expected to continue until the end of the month. There, they are happy to organize large gatherings bringing together huge numbers of people without physical distancing or masks even as cases of Covid-19 climb across the country. Modi sometimes shows up in an administrative context and puts the responsibility for handling the virus on ordinary Indians, asking everyone to treat a.

There is little reason why the Center should give the enormous and tragic second the urgent attention it needs. Instead, headlines were dominated by leaders of the Bharatiya Janata party defending the huge crowds at Kumbh Mela in Haridwar, claiming that faith trumps Covid-19 restrictions and the Center is in politics in the face of vaccine shortages.

Even as local authorities begin to impose restrictions on mobility in hopes they can stop the spread of the wildfire-like disease, the impression comes from Modi, by far the most popular leader in the country , is that the crowds without a mask are fine, that he will. do not intervene if people are using religion as an excuse to violate the Covid protocol and reported vaccine shortages are unimportant.


A perfect encapsulation of the current situation comes from Lucknow, where a day after the scale of the crisis became apparent from visuals of the cremation ground, sheets of tinplate were placed to obscure the view.

Another prime example: the head of the BJPs IT cell claiming that the relatively low number of cases in West Bengal and Uttarakhand was an argument for allowing large crowds to congregate in these places.

The second wave cannot of course be entirely blamed on the central government. But Modi and his ministers appear to have abdicated their roles altogether, downplaying the danger of variants, politicizing vaccine shortages and encouraging large crowds to congregate.

How are local authorities supposed to tell people not to go out to work when everyone can see videos of thousands of people gathered at election rallies and on the banks of the Ganges? Why is it not recognized that the current increase in the number of cases will lead to an increase in deaths in two weeks? How can Modi boast of a Tika Utsav, a vaccine festival, when the period saw fewer people getting vaccinated than in previous days, possibly due to shortages?

Put aside the question of whether the election calendar needs to be changed, which implies more legal complexity. Even if elections had been allowed in West Bengal, the Modis government, which is responsible for the whole country, could still have entered the mission mode it frequently claims to use in crises.

But the prime minister, who has always been prized for his communication skills, seems quite reluctant to give the impression that the country is in the midst of a serious crisis, lest it hamper his parties’ chances. to win in West Bengal. What could explain the reluctance to speak honestly about the seriousness of the second wave beyond the bet burden of states and people? How else to understand the politicization of vaccine shortages and the silence on large religious gatherings?

In 2020, there was a lot of debate about whether life should trump livelihoods, with Modi touting that he can make the tough decisions to protect his compatriots. In 2021, it looks like the votes seem to outweigh the two.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: