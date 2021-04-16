Biden meets with Japanese leader to strengthen alliances with China

WASHINGTON (AP) President Joe Biden welcomes Japan’s Prime Minister to the White House on Friday for his first face-to-face meeting with a foreign leader, a choice that reflects Bidens’ emphasis on strengthening alliances to face a more assertive China and other global challenges.

Biden and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga also seek to counter Chinese President Xi Jinping’s message that America and democracies in general are in decline, following the political turmoil and international withdrawal that marked Donald Trumps’ presidency.

The Biden administration calls for the management of US policies towards the Indo-Pacific, where China under Xi Jinping wields growing economic and military power, the main challenge for the United States. This helped guide Bidens’ decision, announced this week, to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan and free the administration to focus more on East Asia.

For Biden and Suga, our approach to China and our shared coordination and cooperation on this front will be part of the discussion, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday. The two will discuss other regional security issues, including North Korea’s nuclear program.

Suga, a son of farmers who rose to the highest political office in Japan after a first stint as a worker in a cardboard factory, took over from boss Shinzo Abe last September, after long serving as secretary chief of staff.

Suga has expressed his desire to meet Biden early despite global COVID-19 lockdowns. He seeks to present security commitments with the United States, Japan’s only ally.

En route to Washington, Suga told reporters he aimed to build a relationship of trust with Biden.

The months-old Biden administration, for its part, is counting on Suga to continue to strengthen the alliance of the two countries.

The two governments have worked to strengthen China’s independent technology supply chains during a semiconductor shortage that worries companies around the world. Japan is expected to announce an investment in 5G cellular networks, strengthening alternatives to the Chinese network, as part of this supply chain cooperation.

Both countries are expected to make further commitments in the coming days to reducing climate-destroying fossil fuel emissions, in line with the Bidens climate summit with 40 world leaders next week.

The Biden administration might also have tougher demands from Japan, including pressuring Suga for a rare public statement of support from a Japanese leader for Taiwan. China, which claims the self-governing island of Taiwan as its territory, tested the resolve of the United States and Taiwanese weeks after the start of the Biden administration by sending fighter jets and bombers near Taiwan .

Japan has long taken cautious steps that could worsen relations with China, although Suga has been more outspoken. His administration pushed his comfort zone in a statement highlighting peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. This happened during a visit last month by Secretary of State Tony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, which was the face-to-face meeting at the highest level of the Biden administration at the time.

World leaders worry about Taiwan as the trigger for a conflict between China and the United States.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned his Japanese counterpart in an appeal ahead of Sugas’ visit to ensure that Sino-Japanese relations are not involved in the alleged confrontation between the main countries, according to a Chinese government statement. .

Japan’s support for the US presence in the Pacific is growing as nations promote a free and open Indo-Pacific vision of democracies to counter China.

But the Japanese economy is closely linked to China. This means that even with security concerns on the rise, Japan should take a two-pronged approach to balance competition and cooperation, said Akio Takahara, professor and China expert at the University of Tokyo.

Japan views China’s growing military activity as well as its vast territorial claims as a security threat. Japan itself is locked in a dispute with China over Beijing’s claim to the Japan-controlled Senkaku Islands, called Diaoyu in China, in the East China Sea.

Elsewhere, Tokyo has watched with concern as China constructing military installations in disputed territory it claims in the South China Sea.

US ships regularly conduct so-called freedom of navigation operations, navigating international waters that China claims to be its own.

President Barack Obama was seen as coaxing China, hoping to encourage reform. After initially praising Xi, Trump went on to take on China head-on and solo, with tariffs and slurs, while establishing a golf buddy relationship with Sugas’ predecessor Abe. Biden took a different approach, reaching out to the allies to try and form united fronts.

Suga and Biden aim to show the world that democracies can provide the world with an example, said Kenju Murakami, deputy consul general of Japan in New York.

China has also taken note of the Biden administrations’ support for relaunching a loose coalition of four countries with Japan, India and Australia, known as the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad. On Friday, Biden and Suga are expected to announce measures under the Quad to help India produce COVID-19 vaccines.

Originally formed to coordinate relief efforts after the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, the Quad had fainted for a time in part out of fears its existence would provoke China, suggesting the four countries were ganging up on it. she noted Tanvi Madan, an expert on India and its Indo-Pacific relations at the Brookings Institution.

But lately all the things we feared China would do if provoked, they’re already doing anyway, Madan said.

Knickmeyer reported from Oklahoma City and Yamaguchi from Tokyo.