Update on women, peace and security

Turkey withdraws from Istanbul Convention, sparking protests, legal challenges

On March 20, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took of the country of the Council of Europe Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence against Women and Domestic Violence, known as Istanbul Convention.

The convention supports women’s right to life and combats gender-based violence through prevention, protection, prosecution and coordinated policies. The withdrawal will remove guarantees for Turkish women amid the country’s severe and rising femicide rates. The last Annual Report by Turkeys We Will Stop Femicide Platform reported 300 murders of Turkish women, mostly by their partners, and 171 suspicious deaths of women in 2020.

Politically, this decision reflects a growing conservatism among the Erdogans who rule the Justice and Development Party (AKP). Analyst Alev Ozkazanc argues that the AKP traditionally attracts the vote of women through Facing Janus gender policies that emphasize women’s rights through the prism of their role as wife and mother. These policies quietly reinforce conservative family ideology and define women exclusively as dependents.

Withdrawal triggered widespread protests, and the political opposition appeals to the Council of State to contest the cancellation. The Istanbul Bar also denounced the ruling, arguing that Erdogan does not have the legal capacity to withdraw Turkey from the treaty.

Police brutality sheds light on systemic gender-based violence in Mexico

the death Salvadoran refugee Victoria Esperanza Salazar, as she was subdued by Mexican police on March 27, brought to the fore the widespread problems of police brutality and gender-based violence in Mexico, ignite demonstrations Across the country.

Writing for the International Peace Institute, Gema Kloppe-Santamara Remarks that while Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador (also known as AMLO) has pledged no impunity for the Salazars killers, his death typifies a larger problem of femicides all over Mexico, who grew up exponentially since 2015 and now represent around 10% of murders in the country. The country’s history of abuse and extrajudicial killings by police forces and systemic impunity further compound the problem, she said; terribly, 93% of crimes in Mexico were not reported or investigated in 2018. Therefore, 77% of Mexican women said they felt unsafe in 2019.

Although there has been some policy changes by administering AMLO to fight femicide, Linnea Sandin argues that without more serious action, violent crimes against women will remain a systemic problem and women in Mexico will continue to feel unsafe. She suggests measures such as establishing early intervention programs against domestic violence and funding a special prosecutors’ office for gender-based crimes, as well as presidential support for protests against gender-based violence.

US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan has implications for women’s security

Concerns about the safety of Afghan women have been raised following the announcement by US President Joe Bidens that US troops in Afghanistan will be withdrawn by September 11. Although Afghanistan implemented United Nations Security Council resolution 1325 in developing a national action plan on FPS, women participation in the peace process and in negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan government remains minimal.

Addressing the withdrawal, Abdullah Abdullah, Head of the High Council of Nations for National Reconciliation, mentionned that the decision could undermine the progress made by the council over the past two decades, particularly in the area of ​​women’s rights. The participation of women in peace talks should continue to be advocated by all political stakeholders.

The role of Pacific women in responding to climate change

The Pacific is one of the regions most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. Yet Pacific women who are directly affected by threats from climate change have long been excluded from discussions or opportunities to contribute. They are not only marginalized, but also simply regarded as victims. Sharon Bhagwan-Rolls valorize that Pacific women should always be included in decision-making processes in regional responses, especially because they have localized knowledge and can transform response approaches into more humane, non-militarized security.

Gender terrorism in German courtrooms

Carlotta Sallach, gender researcher, writing for the London School of Economics, assess how the courts’ treatment of female ISIS members as mothers first and women second reinforces gender tropes and ignores the role of women in the propaganda of terrorism. She notes that Germany’s recent decision to repatriate three mothers from Kurdish camps because the mere repatriation of their children posed legal problems will encourage German trial lawyers to use gender stereotypes to obtain lenient sentences.

Portrayals of ISIS women in trials tend to focus on two narratives. The first is that ISIS women play no role in the groups’ terrorist activities, despite the evidence that they have committed crimes and the fact that it is the gravity of these crimes that is generally condemned. The second common narrative is that despite the evidence that ISIS women have been trained in combat and do not see themselves exclusively as ISIS wives or mothers, they are best seen through the prism of their roles. motherhood rather than as criminal actors.

This analysis adds to the body of work examining the use of gender stereotypes in court proceedings and in shaping public understanding of gender. Although women have undoubtedly known vulnerabilities as victims of terrorism, often people and institutions do not recognize that women also act as supporters, perpetrators and facilitators of terrorism.