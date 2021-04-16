Donald Trump is gone, but land disputes along the border continue under Joe Biden





After years of struggling against the Trump administrations’ plans to seize part of their family’s land in South Texas to build a border wall, the Cavazos siblings believed President Joe Biden’s inauguration would end their tenure. fight.

Biden had campaigned against the wall, promised a plan to resolve legal disputes with the owners, and halted construction on the first day of his tenure.

When he first became president, he said there was no longer a wall, said Jose Alfredo Cavazos, owner of the land along the Rio Grande in Mission. A godsend, I told myself. He will help us.

But on Tuesday, with the Biden administration missing a self-imposed deadline to resolve the tangled legal situation, a federal judge granted immediate possession of part of the family’s land to the government.

President Biden appears to have broken his word, said Baudilia Cavazos Rodriguez, 68, sister of Alfredo Cavazos.

The action appeared to be the result of bureaucratic failure rather than any kind of political choice by the new administration, and so far it appears to be the only case of private property since Biden took office. But more than 140 other South Texas landowners still face lawsuits from the Trump administration and are waiting to see if they will suffer the same fate as the Cavazos family.

The White House referred questions about the judges’ decision to the Justice Department, which in turn cited a court file in which the Biden administration said it could stop searching for the land after completing a review of border wall policies of the Trump administration. This review was supposed to be completed within 60 days, but is now several weeks overdue.

Abdullah Hasan, spokesperson for the Bureau of Management and Budget, attributed the delay in releasing the Bidens border wall plan to the complexities created by the various lawsuits against the Trump administration for redirecting billions of dollars from the Ministry of Defense and waived environmental laws. to speed up the construction of the wall.

Under these circumstances, federal agencies continue to develop a plan for submission to the president in the near future, Hasan said.

It is not clear if what happened to the Cavazos family could happen to others seeking to avoid losing their land. The family were among hundreds of South Texas landowners sued by the Trump administration after refusing to voluntarily surrender parts of their private property for the construction of the wall defended by President Donald Trump.

Alfredo Cavazos, who uses a wheelchair, was concerned that the construction of the wall would prevent him from moving around the property and discourage visitors from renting the small houses on the property, the family’s main source of income.

The Cavazos family had rejected an offer of more than $ 300,000 from the Trump administration, believing it would tarnish the land they have held for almost 70 years, bought by their grandmother with money she earned by selling tamales and tortillas.

The move adds to Trumps’ record the pursuit of a border wall, but under the watchful eye of a successor who campaigned against him in part by criticizing him.

As a candidate, Biden claimed there was not another wall and said his Justice Department would end the lawsuits against the landowners.

Stop, it’s over. I’m not going to do it, Biden told NPR in August when asked about prominent estate lawsuits to seize property for the wall. Withdraw the lawsuits, were out. Were not going to confiscate the land.

In his Jan. 20 proclamation, Biden suspended construction of the border wall. However, he did not immediately dismiss the litigation against the landowners, but rather delayed it as officials crafted a plan on what to do with the resources Trump has devoted to the wall.

In February, Ryan Patrick, then U.S. Attorney General for the Southern District of Texas, filed a petition saying that the plan for the future of the project ordered by Biden could end governments’ pursuit of land owned by the Cavazos family. The Trump administration had already secured title to the land but still needed the court to grant it full possession for free access.

If possession is no longer required once the aforementioned plan is worked out, the United States will withdraw its pending possession petition, Patrick said in the petition.

But 85 days after Biden took office, the plan has yet to be released.

Representative Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, represents many landowners who challenge government efforts to take their land. He sent letters to Biden’s transition in December and to the administration in March calling for a halt to construction of the wall and the dismissal of the lawsuits against the landowners.

I would have liked them to have had input from people who are somewhat familiar with these issues, Cuellar said. Regardless of the lawyer put in place for the president, he did not understand all of the full steps that should have been added in this proclamation.

Cuellar also said he spoke to officials at the U.S. Attorneys Office in Texas, who told him they would continue to sue landowners until they receive further direction from. administration.

Judge Micaela Alvarez of the United States. The District Court for the Southern District of Texas on Tuesday ordered that more than 6 acres of Cavazos’ land be turned over to the government. That’s only about 10% of overall ownership, but it’s a band that would separate the family from the tiny rental homes they own near the Rio Grande.

Ricky Garza, an attorney for the Texas Civil Rights Project, called the decision important because the United States could move forward with building border patrol roads or towers and scanners to detect migrants. Biden has backed such investments in technology at the border.

He has betrayed his campaign promise to border residents to reject all such cases, Garza said. They take over the land and refuse to withdraw this business.

Garza wondered if the administration would take action in the 140 or so other cases against landowners in South Texas.

He said the administration could easily take the courts to seek land restitution from owners. But some South Texas landowners are still battling Bush administration seizure lawsuits.

Everyone who lives on the way to the wall should be very concerned right now, Garza said. We have to see the movement of the administration. Because without it, this land was lost.

Biden asked Alejandro Mayorkas, the Homeland Security Secretary, to develop a plan on how to use the resources allocated to the wall by the Trump administration, including terminating or reallocating contracts. The Biden administration would most likely have to pay a fee for canceling such agreements.

The Department of Homeland Security still has more than $ 2 billion in uncommitted funding for border wall infrastructure, money that could be spent on technology or roads, according to a congressional aide who spoke out. expressed on condition of anonymity. The funds include the more than $ 1.3 billion that Congress allocated last December.

Reynaldo Anzaldua, a cousin of the Cavazos family, said he knew better than to trust the federal government when it came to land seizures. He was forced to go to court to protect his own property, also along the border in South Texas, after the Bush administration passed the Secure Fence Act in 2006. He lost part of his land .

Were treated differently from other people, Anzaldua said. They took away our due process.

One of the biggest obstacles to building the Trumps border wall has become one of Texas landowners.

The Cavazos family are once again in limbo, wondering what will become of the land where cattle roam and visitors pay to water ski or boat in the Rio Grande.

It’s always like a game of waiting, Cavazos said as he sat on a pitch he couldn’t call his own anymore.

