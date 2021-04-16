Politics
Regent and Forkopimda Pessel coordination meeting with President Jokowi, discuss what?
MINANGKABAUNEWS, PESISIR SELATAN – Rusma Yul Anwar, South Coast District Chief, Deputy Regent Rudi Hariansyah and Forkopimda Pesisir Selatan, Kominfo Audotorium Painan Convention Center (PCC) Wednesday (4/14/2021) at 3:00 p.m. WIB after a working meeting with President RI Joko Widodo.
In a working meeting with the President, attended the President of the DPDR Pessel Ermizen, Kapolres Pessel AKBP. Sri Wibowo and Dandim 0311 Pessel Lieutenant Colonel Infa. Gamma Arthadilla Sakti, Plt. Secretary of Pessel Ermida Ziswati, Assistant II and Assistant III of the Pessel Secretariat.
The leadership of the President of the Republic of Indonesia to the 184 regional chiefs of the results of simultaneous regional elections in 2020 which were inaugurated, was also followed by the instructions of the Minister of Coordination of Politics, Law and Security, the coordinating minister of the economy and the finance minister.
Southern Coastal District Chief Rusma Yul Anwar, through Assistant III Hamdi, once confirmed by reporters, said the coordination meeting heard from JOkowi leadership and ministers as well as 184 regional chiefs of the results of the simultaneous regional elections in 2020, held by video conference with Prokes regulations.
Hamdi said that, under the chairman’s leadership, there were at least five things in the coordination meeting: First, the focus on development was on 2-3 priority programs so that they could be seen and be of a great benefit for the community.
Second, the management of covid by supporting immunization activities, the third implementation of micro-scale restrictions and the application of health protocols, the fourth, namely economic recovery, accelerating the disbursement of the assistance with social protection, labor-intensive investment permits and facilitation, the fifth relating to the achievement of the second objective of positive growth of 7%.
“There are five main points of orientation of Jokowi, as well as 184 regional heads of the simultaneous regional elections in 2020,” said assistant III of Pessel Setdakab. (RN)
Publisher / Source: Ronal
