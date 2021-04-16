Indian naval chief explains why China’s rise to power as the world’s largest naval power is not surprising?





India is not surprised by the pace of development of China’s PLA Navy because it has the intention and the means, said Navy Chief of Staff Admiral Karambir Singh. He also said that India had noted a constant Chinese military presence in the Indian Ocean region (IOR) over the past decade. Speaking at an event on April 14, he said these developments were not surprising as the flag followed trade. The enterprise is usually followed by attempts by the state to safeguard it, especially in a communist state where there is no distinction between the two. Modernizing the PLA navy has always been on Chinese President Xi Jinpings’ agenda. Massive investments in shipyards and technology followed after Xi embarked on a large-scale project to transform the PLA into a world-class combat force in 2015. In April 2018, Xi participated in China’s largest naval exercise involving 48 warships and 10,000 military personnel in the South China Sea. “The task of building a powerful navy has never been more urgent than it is today,” Xi said that day. And the communist country today claims thethe biggest navyin the world. Regarding the development of the third aircraft carrier in China, Singh seemed unfazed, saying that we are not surprised by the pace of the development of the Chinese navy. They have their means, they intend. Thus, the constant presence of the Chinese navy should not be seen as a deliberate move against India. China look westfor its energy, markets and resources, it therefore has to go through the IOR to access it, Admiral Singh said. On China to the east is the Pacific, strong incursions in which will trigger US military maneuvers in the region. India, however, would not allow China to have a free run in its backyard. Combat-ready Indian warships patrol the IOR all the time, monitoring any suspicious vessel movement. In addition, India has built coastal radar networks and ports in collaboration with other countries in South Asia. Last year, it was reported that India had set up a chain of sound monitoring sensors in the Andaman Sea with the help of the United States and Japan tomonitorunderwater activity in the area, The Eurasian Times reported. India is also closely monitoring China’s aggressive movements in the contested South China Sea and is taking action to ensure the Chinese navy does not find its way into the Indian Ocean. Admiral Phil Davidson, commander of US Indo-Pacific Command, who was also present at the event, called India a vital partner. A strong strategic partnership between the United States and India is essential for peace, prosperity and security in the Indo-Pacific and to oppose an emboldened Chinese Communist Party [that] seeks to exploit the current global pandemic with increased military aggression across the Indo-Pacific, Davidson said.

