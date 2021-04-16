Politics
India: Hindu festival turns into mass event as COVID infections skyrocket | Coronavirus and Covid-19 – latest news on COVID-19 | DW
India’s coronavirus infection rates are increasing exponentially, with the country recording more than 200,000 new infections in the past 24 hours, twice as many as 10 days previously.
Experts say this heartbreaking trend can be attributed to two factors behind extremely virulent mutations in the original virus and the country’s lax approach to restrictions on daily living to slow the spread of the infection.
India is also grappling with vaccine shortages and has administered just 114 million vaccines to date for a population of over one billion.
Today, the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi ordered the country’s Serum Institute, a major global vaccine supplier, to stop exporting doses in order to vaccinate Indians first.
However, politicians are also concerned about imposing lockdowns nationwide, aware of the devastating economic impact of the last lockdown in spring 2020.
The state of Maharashtra and its capital, Mumbai, and the national capital, Delhi, are among a handful of regional governments that have imposed new restrictions.
Officials have so far refused to reimpose the limits after they were almost entirely removed in early 2021. As a result, crowds have flocked in large numbers to sporting, political and religious events.
Hindu festival in the middle of the second wave
One event, the religious festival of Kumbh Mela in the northern city of Haridwar, has already drawn nearly 5 million largely unmasked Hindu pilgrims to the banks of the Holy Ganges this week.
Festival organizer Siddharth Chakrapani told AFP news agency: “Our faith is the most important thing for us. It is because of this strong belief that so many people have come here to make a dive into Ganga. They believe Maa (mother) Ganga will save them. from this pandemic. “
Haridwar officials said that on Monday and Tuesday alone they detected nearly 2,000 infections among festival-goers.
Suresh Kumar of LNJP Hospital said the new virus variants that escaped testing are increasing the burden on India’s healthcare system.
“People are not following COVID guidelines. They are just reckless,” he told AFP.
Variants overload hospitals
The impact of India’s vaccine shortage is exacerbated by the effect of mutant variants of the coronavirus on young people, who health officials say are showing up in hospitals in record numbers. Doctors say they are now seeing many more patients aged 45 and under.
“We are also seeing children under 12 and 15 being admitted with symptoms in the second wave. Last year there were hardly any children with symptoms,” Khusrav Bajan told AFP, consultant at PD Hinduja National Hospital in Mumbai.
Doctors at the New Delhi-based Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said that while patients infected with last year’s strain could likely infect up to 4 in 10 people they came into contact with, the new variant can infect 9 people. out of 10.
In the northern state of Punjab, 81% of people admitted to hospital were infected with the so-called British variant.
“This virus is more contagious and more virulent,” Dhiren Gupta, chief medical officer at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi, told Reuters news agency.
Suresh Kumar, medical director of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) in New Delhi with 1,500 beds, one of India’s largest COVID-only health facilities, told Reuters the hospital was ” overloaded “and at” full capacity “.
js / wmr (AFP, Reuters)
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]