Businessman accused of foreign lobbying crimes paid for Trump’s secret White House mission in Qatar – Mother Jones

In June 2017, two former US officials, John Allen, a retired four-star US Marine Corps general, and Richard Olson, a retired State Department official and former ambassador to Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, traveled to Doha, Qatar, aboard a secret and important mission. They were sent by HR McMaster, then national security adviser to President Donald Trump, to meet with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. It was part of an American effort to defuse a regional crisis. Qatar’s rivals Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates had blocked Qatar and threatened to invade the small country rich in natural gas, which is home to a large US military base.

But Trump’s White House did not rely on the US government to organize and fund this trip. Instead, Allen sought help from Imaad Zuberi, an Asian-American businessman and prolific campaign contributor with ties to US and foreign officials, according to people familiar with the trip and emails reviewed by Mother Jones. Zuberi coordinated, joined and paid for Allen and Olson’s trip, the emails say. This is notable because Zuberi subsequently pleaded guilty to a series of violations of the laws on foreign lobbying and campaign finance, as well as tax evasion and obstruction of justice. He was sentenced in February to 12 years in federal prison.

Prosecutors claimed that for nearly a decade Zuberi had promised government officials and others in Turkey, Libya, Sri Lanka, Bahrain and other countries that he would exert influence in Washington. on their behalf, and he used their money to make illegal campaign contributions in the United States while pocketing some of the funds. He also evaded taxes on the millions he earned from the schemes and obstructed investigations into his activities, prosecutors said.

Until 2016, Zuberi’s contributions largely went to Democrats. He was a bundler for Hillary Clinton in 2016. But after Donald Trump’s victory, Zuberi turned the tide, giving Trump and the GOP a lot. His contributions included $ 900,000 to Trump’s inauguration committee. This contribution was investigated by federal prosecutors in New York, who suspected, according to people familiar with the investigation, that Zuberi had made the contribution with money received from Qataris who hoped to earn money. influence with Trump. Zuberi ultimately pleaded guilty to obstructing justice for what prosecutors called efforts to cover up the origin of the money. (The case of Trump’s inauguration was combined with the separate case of foreign lobbying and obstruction last year.)

In sentencing documents filed last fall, prosecutors claimed that at the time of the trip to Doha, Zuberi “was secretly lobbying on behalf of Qatar for foreign policy changes from the Trump administration.” That would mean the guy who carried out a secret White House mission in Qatar was working for the Qataris. Prosecutors also said Zuberi’s actions were investigated as part of a larger federal investigation into Qatar’s influence efforts. According to people familiar with the investigation, federal prosecutors have formed a grand jury in Washington, DC.

Beau Phillips, a spokesperson for Allen, declined to answer questions about Allen’s involvement with Zuberi and Qatar and funding for the trip to Doha. “General Allen is not in a position to comment on these issues,” Phillips said.

Olson did not respond to inquiries. A spokesperson for the Brookings Institution, of which Allen is chairman, did not respond to requests for comment. Chad Kolton, a spokesperson working for Zuberi, also declined to comment.

The case raises the question of how a man identified by the Justice Department as a criminal and Qatari agent got involved in a high-level secret diplomatic mission in Qatar for Trump’s White House.

In an attempt to appeal his conviction, Zuberi claimed he was a long-time source for US intelligence and that for two decades he had served the CIA and other US national security organs. . In a memo pleading for leniency, his lawyers called his case the most outstanding country assistance list encountered by experienced lawyers and the court. And in a sealed dossier reported by the Wall Street Journal and other media, Zuberi’s attorneys claim he aided the CIA with China’s and other countries’ espionage efforts.

Zuberi has cultivated relationships with prominent American and foreign officials, including Olson and Allen. On their trip to Qatar in 2017, Olson was an advisor to Zuberi’s company, Avenue Ventures, a person familiar with the matter said. (Olson was copied from email correspondence relating to the Doha trip to an Avenue Ventures email address.) It is not known how much Olson was paid or what services he rendered for Avenue Ventures.

According to people familiar with Zuberi’s call, Zuberi claimed in his sealed dossier that in June 2017 he was seeking a contract to help Qatar modernize its military. Despite a lack of personal experience in this area, Zuberi hoped to recruit former senior US military officials, including Allen, as consultants for the project. He met Allen for this purpose a few days before the trip to Doha, according to people familiar with the meeting. Zuberi did not hire Allen, who was then a fellow at Brookings. Allen became president of the organization in November 2017.

In emails to Zuberi, Allen praised the businessman. “Thank you for facilitating what I think are very important talks with the Qataris,” he wrote to Zuberi on June 12, 2017. “They couldn’t have happened without your leadership.” Allen apologized for excluding Zuberi from a meeting with the Emir, and he signed: “With great respect for what you do for our great country every day!”

Before and after the weekend trip to Doha, Allen kept McMaster updated on his efforts there. In a June 9 email, he called Trump’s response to the crisis “masterful,” despite Trump’s initial public support for Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates against Qatar. Allen also touted his own long-standing relationship with Qatari leaders, noting: “I have their confidence on many levels.” In multiple emails, he conveyed Qatari perspectives on the Gulf crisis and forwarded their requests for meetings with senior US officials. He didn’t mention Zuberi.

