Boris Johnsons BSL snob at Vicky Foxcroft is a sign of Tory disability failures

There were two guys standing in the middle of the bike path the other day.

Acres of sidewalk all around, but they were there, occupying the width of the bike path with no sign of moving.

As I figured out whether I was better off bumping into the road or the sidewalk to avoid them, I noticed that they were engrossed in a conversation in British Sign Language.

One of them spotted me just in time and then, as they walked away, I used a hand to sign “Sorry!” then “Thank you”. We all smiled at each other in the April sun and continued our respective paths.

But it was a nice little moment, being able to communicate, even briefly, in another language, crossing a ditch. When you speak a minority language, the struggle, day after day, to understand and be understood by those who are not part of your linguistic community must become exhausting.

A few brief signs are the bare minimum, however, a symbolic gesture. Nothing quite as good as Vicky Foxcroft of Labor, who gave Boris Johnson a beating on the Prime Minister’s questions about the lack of BSL interpreters at government briefings.

Ms Foxcroft defied the President’s instructions and asked her question in BSL only. It did not take a great grasp of the language to interpret that everything the honorable lady said was wrong. I slightly wish she had left the silence a little longer to see if the Prime Minister could verbalize her lack of understanding, but she let it slip by continuing to ask a question in English.

“If the Prime Minister doesn’t get it,” she said, “imagine how those who rely on British Sign Language feel at his press briefings?

Ms Foxcroft was the first question ever asked of BSL PMQs, which is quite extraordinary considering that in March we passed the 18th anniversary of BSL becoming an officially recognized language.

Sign language has been used very rarely in the House of Commons: Dawn Butler signed a question on legal recognition of the language, Penny Mordaunt was the first government minister to sign in Parliament just three years ago. There are few other examples.

The shadow minister for people with disabilities asked previously, in November last year, why press conferences are excluding those who rely on BSL while the prime minister continues to fail to respond. While that’s not an answer people want, it’s an interpreter.

During the first nationwide lockdown in March last year, the Westminster government made no effort to make what was an unprecedented and life-changing announcement as inclusive and accessible as possible. There was no BSL interpretation. The letter to households detailing the lockdown and its necessity was not immediately available in accessible formats.

Yes, the BBC provides interpretation of the briefings, but other broadcasters do not – and it should not be their responsibility to do so. The live stream also does not provide a BSL interpreter.

Wags on Twitter, thinking they were awesomely smart, pointed to two # 10 coronavirus briefings posted on YouTube with a BSL performer. Very good, but it’s completely different to have an interpreter in the room signing the briefing live for those watching on TV.

It also forces people to seek out briefings, rather than having the same immediate access as others, and it requires internet access, which not everyone has.

More aptly, he treats BSL users as an afterthought, like a second class.

The language has a different grammar and syntax than English, so while some have countered asking why BSL users can’t turn on closed captions, you’re essentially asking people to absorb vital information in a second. language when it would be very simple and relatively inexpensive to provide it in their native language.

When Ms Foxcroft asked Mr Johnson in October last year to engage with a BSL interpreter, no progress was made. “I doubt we’ll get one in time,” replied the prime minister, probably still thinking it would be all over by Christmas. It was a vaguely bonkers answer – how difficult does he think it is to hire an interpreter?

A month later, she asked him to meet with a group of people with disabilities to discuss the lack of sign language during press briefings, but that meeting has yet to take place.

The second part of Ms Foxcroft’s question on Wednesday was the kicker. “£ 2.6million spent on new press room, but still no interpreter. What a message [Borish Johnson] think this sends people with disabilities? ”

Mr Johnson jumped like a Jack from a box, muttered and collapsed. He was, he said, “grateful” for the question. He didn’t sound grateful. “I’ll get back to him as soon as possible,” he succeeded.

Let’s translate this. What Mr Johnson means is that, seven months after being questioned for the first time about a BSL interpreter, he didn’t bother to set the wheels in motion to provide one. The Welsh, Scots and Northern Ireland all have sign language interpreters during briefings. Stormont has two – one in BSL and one in Irish Sign Language.

Others, with sharper eyes than I, have pointed out that the new £ 2.6million briefing room does not have height-adjustable lecterns or wheelchair access to podiums. There was a lot of commotion around the number of flags decorating the backdrop but very little criticism of the lack of accessibility.

The able-bodied are privileged enough not to have to notice these things. We can revel in the fact that we can get excited about the decor without worrying about the real issues, those of accessibility.

Boris is no crook when it comes to languages. He could presumably translate the briefings into ancient Greek if he felt like a lark. One would think that his study of the language could give him special respect for those of his electorate who are bilingual.

But this is the head of a government that is not inclined to make life easier for people with disabilities. This month there is an increase of just 37 pence per week for disabled and critically ill people on inherited benefits, which are excluded from the £ 20 per week increase in universal credit.

What message does the lack of BSL interpreter send? This sends the message that the Prime Minister does not really care about the disabled community. Being unable to understand or anticipate the needs of others is the epitome of privilege, regardless of language.