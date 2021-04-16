Minnesota protester on CNN mocks Trump with can of ‘my family’ soup





A protester featured on CNN Wednesday mocked Donald Trump’s comments by referring to an infamous 2020 quote from the former president condemning protesters who allegedly threw soup on police.

The Brooklyn Center, Minnesota protester who identified himself as Tiger told CNN Sara Sidner that he participated in protests against the deadly shooting of Daunte Wright by police over the past four nights.

I’ve been here all four nights, and I’m right here today with soup for my family and watched it all unfold, the protester said, holding a can of soup and winking to the camera. It is very unfortunate.

When asked if he would throw the soup at the police, the protester replied, like I said, it’s for my family.

How did I miss this pic.twitter.com/VgXEeaGylR

– Acyn (@Acyn) April 15, 2021

The protester was referring to a July 2020 speech by Trump that sparked a slew of memes. At the time, Trump had met with leaders of the National Association of Police Organizations and lambasted anarchists who had used soup on police officers.

And they throw away the soup cans, Trump said. It’s better than a brick because you can’t throw a brick; it’s too heavy. But a can of soup, you can really put some power in there, right? And then when they get caught they say: No, this is soup for my family. And you have people coming with bags of soup, big bags of soup. And they put it on the ground, and the anarchists took it and started throwing it at our cops, at our cops.

Trump added to this soup rhetoric in September by claiming that protesters in Democratic-led cities would throw tuna specifically Bumble Bee-branded tuna at law enforcement.

At the time, the 45th President frequently pointed out that cities such as Seattle, New York, Chicago and Portland, Oregon, were full of civil unrest in large part because of Democratic leaders like Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, who had rejected Trump’s suggestion to send federal law enforcement agencies to quell the protests.

Images on social media showed items such as bottles, cans of beans and drinks that Portland police said protesters threw at them after George Floyd was murdered by police in May.

Watch a longer version of the Soup interview here, courtesy of Mediate.

Calling all HuffPost superfans!

Sign up to become a Founding Member and help shape the next chapter of HuffPost







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos