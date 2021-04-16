China posts strongest economic growth in first quarter as viral woes ease

The Chinese economy recorded its strongest quarterly growth on record in the first three months of 2021, increasing 18.3% from a year earlier, official data showed on Friday, as domestic and foreign demand rose. was regularly recovering from the coronavirus crisis.

Since the increase in new infections apparently peaked at the end of February last year, China, dubbed the ‘global factory’, has shown signs of a V-shaped economic recovery as activity ramps up. sales and the resumption of retail sales.

During the same period in 2020, the economy plunged 6.8%, marking its first quarterly contraction, as movement of people and goods was severely restricted amid the outbreak, dealing a heavy blow to the production, consumption and trade in all areas.

The fourth consecutive quarter of growth during the January-March period has raised expectations that China will be able to meet its annual gross domestic product target of “over 6 percent” for 2021, set by the Communist government in parliament this year. year at the beginning of March.

China posted 2.3% year-on-year economic growth in 2020, with the world’s second-largest economy growing for the third quarter in a row between April and June, after falling in the first three months of the year .

It was the only large economy to achieve positive growth in 2020.

Beijing began publishing quarterly GDP figures in 1992. The highest growth rate since comparable data became available was 15.3%, recorded between January and March 1993.

As the pandemic has drastically stifled business activities in the country, President Xi Jinping’s leadership has stepped up measures to support China’s export-oriented economy, such as providing sufficient funds to money markets.

The International Monetary Fund has projected China’s economy to grow 8.4% in 2021 and 5.6% in 2022.

In the three months of March, retail sales of consumer goods soared 33.9%, while investment in fixed assets, excluding rural households, also jumped 25.6% .

China’s industrial production jumped 24.5%, as the total value of exports climbed 38.7%.

Analysts said, however, that the economic outlook is not necessarily bright, given that continuing tensions with the United States over trade and human rights issues as well as spikes in global commodity prices are likely to continue. weigh on production.

Beijing still disagrees with Washington on several issues, including tariff barriers, its alleged human rights abuses, Taiwan and Hong Kong, clouding the prospects for China’s trade with the United States, the world’s largest market. world.

Many organizations around the world, meanwhile, have called on the International Olympic Committee to reverse its decision to allow the Chinese capital to host the 2022 Winter Games, as Washington accused Beijing of committing “genocide.” In Xinjiang.

If the United States and some of its Democratic allies boycott the Beijing Olympics, the festive mood for sporting events could vanish, which could stifle consumer spending and erode corporate profits.

China has consistently maintained that its detention camps are vocational training centers established to prevent terrorism and religious extremism in the far west of the country.

Recent sharp increases in energy and iron ore prices following a global economic rebound may also make Chinese companies reluctant to boost investment and production.

China’s National Bureau of Statistics said the national economy in the first quarter exhibited a continuous dynamic of stable recovery, in general.

But the office added: “The international landscape is complicated by great uncertainties and instabilities.”

“The foundations of the domestic economic recovery have yet to be consolidated and long-standing structural problems remain important along with the new situations and problems arising from development,” he said.

On the mainland, the total number of coronavirus infections has so far reached around 90,000, with more than 4,600 deaths, according to the country’s health authorities. China does not include asymptomatic cases in its official tally.

