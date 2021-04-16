Clarification from Abdullah Hehamahua: it does not mean that Jokowi is Pharaoh





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Head of the Homicide Control Team (TP3) of six FPI soldiersAbdullah Hehamahuapointed out that the statement regarding the meeting of his team at the State Palace is like the meeting of Prophet MusaPharaoh just an analogy. He pointed out that President Joko Widodo was not personally Pharaoh as is the analogy. “In my statement it’s an analogy. It doesn’t mean that Jokowi is a pharaoh. But if there is something that Jokowi doesn’t say thogut, I don’t say Jokowi thogut,” Abdullah told him. CNNIndonesia.com, Friday (16/4).

Abdullah then argued that the analogy was linked to the status of the ruler of a region. He saw that the ancient pharaoh was the ruler of Egypt. Much like Jokowi, which is the status of the current ruler of Indonesia. Not only that, he also explained that the analogy was triggered when several members of TP3 had disagreements about the meeting scheduled at the Palace. “So when we wanted to meet there (the Palace) there were those who did not agree and of all kinds. Yes. already for it to occur, we followed the way that Moses was commanded to come to Pharaoh. We have arrived well, ”he said. In addition, Abdullah also mentioned that the meeting with Jokowi at that time was an attempt by TP3 to uncover the deaths of six FPI soldiers. According to him, the death of six laskar was a form of serious human rights violations that needed to be addressed comprehensively. “At the moment, it is considered an ordinary crime. So when Komnas HAM, the police found ordinary human rights violations, it is a serious problem for TP3,” he added. . Earlier, MUI and PBNU had sharply criticized the statement by Abdullah Hehamahua, who planned to meet at the palace as Prophet Musa’s meeting with Pharaoh. PBNU chairman Robikin Emhas pointed out that Abdullah should not have compared the government to Pharaoh because he was elected on the basis of valid general elections. Meanwhile, Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) Deputy Chairman Anwar Abbas considered that Abdullah incorrectly uses the analogy because President Joko Widodo is a Muslim who believes in Allah SWT. (rzr / arh)



