Pakistan records 110 deaths in 24 hours





Pakistan has recorded 110 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 15,982.

According to statistics from the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC), 5,364 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. With the inclusion of new infections, the national toll of confirmed cases rose to 745,182.

Wise provincial cases

SINDH

270,963

NCP

103,419

PUNJAB

261 173

ISLAMABAD

68 665

BALOCHISTAN

20 662

committee members

15 137

GB

5 163

So far, 7,271 people have lost their lives from the epidemic in Punjab, 4,541 in Sindh, 2,796 in KP, 626 in Islamabad, 423 in Azad Kashmir, 222 in Balochistan and 103 in Great Britain.

Chinese assistance

During his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong said China will do everything possible to help Pakistan cope with the COVID-19 outbreak, including the rapid provision of vaccines.

Imran Khan said on the occasion that Pakistan is currently facing the third wave of COVID-19 and the government is taking the necessary measures to combat it and has developed an elaborate plan for vaccination across the country.

In addition, the Prime Minister stressed the transformational importance of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to quickly complete CPEC projects.

Imran Khan said Pakistan is keen to learn from China’s experience in poverty reduction and development.

In addition, Imran Khan added that the Pakistani people look forward to welcoming President Xi Jinping to Pakistan as soon as possible.

