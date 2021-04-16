Controlled vaccine is not a problem in India. Central state brawl over Covid outbreak is

Text size:

PMinister Narendra Modis calls for observing tika utsav, or Immunization Festival, April 11-14, which mark the birthdays of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and BR Ambedkar, was one of many awareness programs that the BJP government has announced since the start of the Covid-19. The government believes that greater immunization awareness gives India a better chance to control the spread of the coronavirus.

It is regrettable that the vaccination campaign has met with controversy, mainly for two reasons. One question is whether we should be exporting and donating large amounts of vaccine to other countries during an increase in cases. The other problem is the low number of vaccinations performed by some states. Both are preventable, especially at a time when tackling the coronavirus pandemic is expected to be India’s top priority.

Fruitful engagement with countries near and far is part of any foreign policy awareness raising action and can be done in many ways depending on the situation and the opportunities, both generated by the efforts and / or made available in due to changing circumstances. The pandemic has provided New Delhi with a great opportunity to reach the world with vaccines. Less than two months after the start of vaccine diplomacy, the Modi government reportedly distributed nearly 66 million doses of vaccine in 91 countries.

This is quite laudable because no other country in the world has to date matched this type of development assistance to manage the pandemic. Prime Minister Modi and Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar both called this sensitization in the form of a vaccine mastered (Friendship). Vaccine diplomacy should be seen as part of India’s soft power, which has the potential to give New Delhi a coveted strategic space in the emerging world order.

Vaccination, not the blame game

Domestically, the Covid pandemic seems to have remained unchecked and has put the whole country under its deleterious effects. It is unfortunate that as the number of cases increases, claims and counterclaims of negligence are being exchanged by both state governments and the Union government. This is no way to fight the pandemic, it will get us nowhere. The Modi government has criticized some state governments for casually handling the pandemic and, according to some, it is more than a coincidence that the three governments the Center has called are non-BJP governments. While this is so, there is no challenge from state governments to blame the Center for their acts of mismanagement of the pandemic.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to two vaccines Made in India Covaxin by Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) and Covishield by the Serum Institute of India (SII) in the framework of the management of political Covid-19. The Russian-made Sputnik V, which scores 91.6% in terms of efficiency, has already been authorization granted for use in India. Vaccines that have EUA from USFDA, EMA, UK MHRA, PMDA Japan, or those listed in the WHO list (emergency use list), will also be authorized for public use after meeting certain mandatory requirements. According to Gavi, the vaccine alliance, there are now 88 Covid-19 vaccine candidates in clinical trials and 184 candidates in preclinical development.

Together, these will expand the basket of vaccines for household use. Imported vaccines will cost much more than domestically produced vaccines because of import duties and the GST. The Center should ensure a regular supply of these imported vaccines so that there is no shortage of the second dose. The Modi government should also seriously consider removing the cap on the price of vaccines. Those who can afford to pay can then subsidize free distribution to the poor and needy.

New brewing problems

Strict measures are needed to stop the spread of the virus besides bringing more people under the guise of the vaccine. There is no logic in the police who chase after people without face masks and stand ready to protect political leaders who address mass rallies. Since the new strains of Covid-19 affect children and young people, there is no reason for a state to force students to sit for board exams. The sad reality is that the pandemic has ruined one academic year and is poised to ruin the next as well.

The other controversy is even more unfortunate. The government of Maharashtra scored low on its vaccination target. In fact, densely populated states like Maharashtra and cities like Mumbai should have given a push to reach as many citizens as possible. There is an urgent need to reduce the death rate and also the pace of the spread of the pandemic. It is now common knowledge that the vaccine is not a permanent cure. Yet the vaccine has been successful on two fronts – medical and psychological.

Medically, however, a vaccine is not a permanent cure, it limits the virility of the disease and virtually nullifies mortality. But the flip side is more worrying. This gives a false sense of well-being and encourages letting go of your guard. The multi-stakeholder meeting in Maharashtra decided to tackle the issue without full lockdown but with strict enforcement of the restriction. The government of Uttarakhand could have set an example by discouraging the mass congregation for Kumbh Mela in Haridwar. With over 1,700 positive cases detected so far and with officials maintain that the Kumbh Mela will not be interrupted, the situation may soon spiral out of control even as the government realizes how impossible it is to track those infected.

It is never too late to stop mass gatherings and discipline the people. But governments must set an example before pontificating discipline to the masses.

Seshadri Chari is the former editor-in-chief of Organizer. Opinions are personal.

