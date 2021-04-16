President of Indonesia Ir. H. Joko Widodo appreciates the implementation of health protocols during the 2021 Menpora Cup





BESUKI NEWS –Republic of Indonesia Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora RI) Zainudin Amali said President Joko Widodo appreciates the implementation of strict health regulations and protocols during the Cup pre-season competition Menpora 2021. event that entered the top four. CityBesuki newsfrom the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the president’s statement was confirmed by the Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora), Zainudin Amali after the two met at the State Palace on Wednesday April 15, 2021 yesterday. According to Menpora Amali, President Jokowi is also monitoring the progress of the Menpora Cup via television. The president watched, watched the matches (Menpora Cup). “Because when I denounced him, he said yes, I also saw him on television,” said Menpora Amali. Also read: Names for boys and girls born in the month of Ramadan, full of beautiful meanings Also read: Fresh and loved by everyone, this cantaloupe ice syrup recipe is suitable for breaking your fast Also read: What is the law of swallowing saliva while fasting? Here is the explanation according to the Quran According to Menpora Amali, the president is very happy and thanks the public and football fans for obeying the rules of health protocol by watching from home, not coming to the stadium and not watching together. He also watches, even watches on television. He appreciated how the fans, club goers and supporters were very obedient to the call not to come to the stadium, not to watch together, etc. Seeing the success of the Menpora Cup, President Jokowi also instructed Menpora Amali to assess and analyze the possibility of a limited audience when Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 are deployed after Lebaran.







