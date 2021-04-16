Turkey’s central bank keeps interest rate at 19%

By Monitoring Desk

Ankara: Turkey’s central bank on Thursday kept its main interest rate at 19% in the first decision since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sacked his market-friendly governor and replaced him with a party loyalist.

The bank said it had “decided to maintain restrictive monetary policy by keeping the key rate unchanged”, adding that it intended to keep it above the annual rate of inflation, which stood at 16.2% last month.

“The key rate will continue to be set at a level higher than inflation to maintain a strong disinflationary effect,” he said in a statement.

The lira remained stable against the dollar within minutes of the decision’s announcement, but economists said the central bank was opening the door to future rate cuts.

Erdogan sacked former governor Naci Agbal after using his four-month tenure to aggressively raise rates to fight inflation, and replaced him with former ruling party lawmaker Sahap Kavcioglu last month.

Erdogan gave no explanation for his decision, but Kavcioglu subscribed to the unconventional belief of Turkish leaders that high interest rates cause inflation rather than reduce it.

“The wording also suggests that they are looking for opportunities to cut interest rates,” said William Jackson, analyst at Capital Economics.

Kavcioglu is the fourth central bank chief that Erdogan has appointed since July 2019.

John Hardy, head of currency strategy at Saxo Bank, said the currency weakened on Thursday because Agbals’ promises were abandoned.

In the light of day, they will want to reduce tariffs. Keeping them here (today) is just recognition that they can’t get away with it just yet, he said.

Earlier this month, Erdogan said he was “determined” to see the interest rate return to single digits and “reduce inflation to single digits.”

But consumer prices continue to rise and are now at their highest level since July 2019, when Turkey suffered from the economic effects of a standoff with the United States the previous year.

In January, the bank announced it was forecasting 9.4% inflation by the end of 2021.

The ruling party’s former economy minister Ali Babacan, who now heads an opposition party, suggested Agbal may have been sacked due to his intention to investigate what happened to the the country’s foreign exchange reserves worth nearly $ 130 billion.

The bank reportedly used this money to support the lire while keeping interest rates low in 2019-20.

The issue has grown in recent days after the main opposition party, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), launched a campaign asking, “Where is the $ 128 billion?”

The lira has lost more than 8% in value against the US dollar since the start of 2021, despite rebounding earlier this year as investor optimism in Turkey was renewed with orthodox thinking from Agbals.

Agbal’s central bank last month hiked rates by more than 200 basis points than expected, to levels last hit in mid-2019 to dampen inflation and support the currency.

Prior to taking the post, Kavcioglu said such a policy was bad for Turkey and also espoused Erdogans’ unorthodox view that high rates caused inflation.

Erdogan has repeatedly called for monetary stimulus to help economic recovery. He sacked three bank chiefs in two years, eroding monetary credibility.

The lira plunged 15% immediately after Agbals was sacked before a rebound, and foreign investors ditched the most bonds and stocks in 15 years over the following week.

The depreciation increases inflation through imports, delaying any rate cut plans, analysts say.

Inflation is expected to reach as high as 19% by the middle of the year. Yet few analysts see another rate hike given repeated Erdogans calls for a stimulus – including one this month for single-digit rates.

The change in tone under Kavcioglu reflects the preparations underway to cut the key rate, said Haluk Burumcekci of Istanbul-based Burumcekci Consulting.

Rating agencies say premature easing could hammer the lira again and increase balance-of-payments crisis risks as Turkey depletes its foreign exchange reserves and short-term foreign debt of $ 160 billion .

Citing sources, media reported that Erdogan ousted Agbal in part because he was uncomfortable with the banks’ investigation into some $ 128 billion in currency sales undertaken during his son-in-law Berat’s visit. Albayraks as Minister of Finance.