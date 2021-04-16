Biden administration to change Trump restrictions on fetal tissue research





Becerra did not disclose details of the impending policy change. Yet he has made it clear, as he has done before, that he opposes the research-restricting rules President Donald Trump established in 2019 at the behest of abortion enemies and other social conservatives. essential to the political base of the president.

We believe we need to do the necessary research to make sure that we incorporate innovation and provide all of these types of treatments and therapies to the American people, Becerra said during a hearing on her department’s budget before the House appropriations committees. Labor-HHS Subcommittee.

The secretary said he believed the announcement would come on Friday, and an NIH spokeswoman confirmed the timing.

The immediacy of an announcement three weeks after Becerra was sworn in took top fetal tissue researchers, scientific organizations and Congressional Democrats by surprise, all of whom have relied on the Biden administration to reverse restrictions on funding.

It is not entirely clear how far the NIH will go to redirect the path of previous administrations. HHS and NIH declined to expand on the secretaries’ remarks. And groups and individuals who have been in contact with administration officials on the matter lately have said they have not come back with details.

Under rules approved by Trump despite the objection of his HHS secretary at the time, the NIH stopped providing money for fetal tissue research by scientists who are government employees. For scientists at universities and other outside laboratories, the rules did not outright ban research, but subject proposed grants and contracts to a new level of ethical review if they had already been deemed scientifically worthy. ‘be funded. An ethics advisory committee, which met once last summer and then disbanded, was filled with known opponents of abortion. He recommended rejecting all but one of the 14 proposals he considered.

In theory, the Biden administration could reverse both parts of the rules, one part or one part for example, leaving in place an ethics review for outside research proposals, but selecting more balanced board members. ideologically.

Any progress would be very helpful, said Lawrence SB Goldstein, a senior researcher at the University of California at San Diego, the only member of the Trump administration’s ethics advisory board to have used fetal tissue in his work.

Restricting research on fetal tissue has become a cause of religious law, as research relies on cells from elective abortions. There is no evidence that women were motivated to have an abortion by the prospect that fetal tissue could be donated for use in studies.

The role of fetal tissue in biomedical research extends to the 1950s, when Swedish researchers developed a vaccine against polio using fetal cells. In the late 1980s, scientists developed the technique of breeding mice with compromised immune systems and transplanting small amounts of immune system tissue from aborted fetuses. These humanized mice develop the equivalent of a human immune system.

They have become essential laboratory animals in the study of several major diseases, including therapies for HIV, cancer, neurological problems, sickle cell disease and eye disorders. The NIH, by far the largest source of funding for biomedical research in the United States, has funded most of this work.

In academic research labs, restrictions by the Trump administrations caused disruption, shifting the trajectory of some scientists and prompting them to rethink the projects they sought NIH funding for. For graduate students, the rules prevented them from getting training scholarships if any of their work relied on fetal tissue.

At the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year, a senior immunologist at an NIH lab in Montana was barred from pursuing possible treatments for covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, because his research relied on evidence. fetal tissue.

Last fall, when he was California Attorney General, Becerra led a coalition of nearly two dozen state attorneys general in writing a letter to the HHS and NIH, saying federal health officials should reject the recommendations of the Fetal Tissue Ethics Advisory Committee, which had ruled. against almost all grants and contracts offered. Alex Azar, who was HHS secretary at the time, did not act on the recommendations, allowing them to stand up.

In a statement from his then-attorney general’s office, Becerra noted that Trump spoke enthusiastically about being treated with monoclonal antibody therapy done by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals when the president was hospitalized for several days at the fall with covid-19.

What he failed to mention, Becerra said, is that Regeneron has been tested in cells derived from fetal tissue. … Ongoing efforts to block funding for future fetal tissue research would place unnecessary and misguided limits on the scientific research we need now to fight covid-19 and ensure all Americans have access to treatment the best and most innovative against the virus.

In January, a week before Trump left, health officials in his administration proposed new changes that would strengthen the ability of the university and other outside researchers to use fetal tissue in their work.

These proposed regulations would prohibit the use of any federal grant to acquire human fetal tissue from elective abortions. It would also limit where such tissues could be obtained: federal or state institutions and academic medical centers, but few clinics where abortions tend to be performed.

The proposed rule is part of a broader review the Biden administration is conducting of all rules issued at the end of the previous administration.

In early January, a coalition of dozens of universities and organizations representing scientists, medical specialties and patients with certain diseases wrote to President Biden. The letter urged him to revoke Trump’s restrictions once Biden becomes president and commission a report on the value of human fetal tissue research.

We are convinced that an independent and rigorous assessment of the scientific and ethical merits [human fetal tissue] the research would find it will continue to advance scientific research and help develop new treatments, the letter says.

Since Biden took office, at least three scientific organizations have discussed or met with federal health officials, as recently as this week, echoing encouragement to remove Trump’s restrictions according to a group official. , who spoke on condition of anonymity because the conversations were private.

On Tuesday, 26 House Democrats wrote to Becerra advising him to immediately revoke the Trump administration’s restrictions. Calling Trump’s policy politically motivated and unnecessary, the letter says research limits continue to threaten scientific and medical progress by preventing intramural researchers from using the material and discouraging extramural researchers from pursuing studies. research with him.

One of the authors of the letters, Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), Was the member of the subcommittee who asked the secretary at the Thursday hearing if he planned to lift the restrictions.

Responding that NIH would make its announcement, Becerra said, you’ll want to keep your ears open for this.

