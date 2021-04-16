Exclusive: Sinopharm to inject $ 4.6 billion in vaccine assets into Tiantan Biological Sources unit





By Julie Zhu HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese state-owned Sinopharm plans to inject 30 billion yuan ($ 4.6 billion) in assets into the Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Corp Ltd unit in order to quickly ramp up its business of rapidly growing vaccines on the public market, two people told Reuters. Sinopharm aims to begin injecting six vaccine-focused biologics developers, including makers of two COVID-19 vaccines in Shanghai-listed Tiantan in the coming weeks, the people and two others said. people who know the subject. The plan comes as China rushes to develop more local COVID-19 vaccines to challenge its Western rivals. President Xi Jinping has pledged China’s vaccines for the global public good. It also comes as Beijing-based Sinopharm strives to consolidate its organic units and strengthen the valuation of subsidiaries in public markets, the people said. In January, Reuters reported that a Sinopharm-led consortium planned to acquire privately-held China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co Ltd, with the unit lagging behind a rise in valuation for many listed peers in mainland China. . Injecting six units into Tiantan could diversify fundraising channels, people said. The six are either 100% owned or controlled by Sinopharm’s subsidiary, China National Biotec Group Co (CNBG). CNBG also owns 50% of Tiantan, which focuses on blood products and had a market capitalization of $ 7 billion on Thursday. Sinopharm – officially China National Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd – Tiantan and CNBG did not respond to requests for comment. The individuals declined to be identified due to confidentiality constraints. HEALTH OFFERS Healthcare transactions in Asia recorded their highest growth rate on record last year at nearly 150% in terms of capital raised. The sector will likely dominate local financial markets again this year due to global COVID-19 vaccination campaigns, bankers said. The six units Sinopharm aims to inject into Tiantan are developing and manufacturing a range of vaccines, including two for COVID-19 as well as injectable cosmetic Botox, their websites showed. One of the two COVID-19 vaccines, developed in Beijing, was the first approved for general public use in China in December, and has since gained approval for emergency use in countries like China. ‘Iraq and Morocco. The unit can produce 1 billion doses per year. The second, developed in Wuhan, where the capacity is 100 million head per year, gained Chinese public approval in February. In all, five COVID-19 vaccines produced in the country have been approved for use in China. The deal’s other four Sinopharm units are based in the cities of Shanghai, Lanzhou, Changchun and Chengdu, the Sinopharm website showed. Sinopharm has said it aims to expand the annual capacity of the COVID-19 vaccine to 3 billion doses, without specifying a timeline. ($ 1 = 6.5250 yuan Chinese renminbi) (Reporting by Julie Zhu; Additional reporting by Roxanne Liu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

