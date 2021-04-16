PM Imran Khan to announce today Rs446b mega development package for Sindh: Fawad Chaudhry





Prime Minister Imran Khan. PM Imran Khan will visit Sukkur today and announce a development program for Sindh. among the people of Sindh.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Soukkur today (Friday) and announce a 446 billion rupee mega development plan for Sindh, Federal Science and Technology Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday.

In a tweet, the federal minister said this amount would be in addition to the 1.1 trillion rupees in the Karachi package.

He said the next two years will be years of development as the PTI government takes all possible measures to end the feeling of deprivation among the people of Sindh.

Fawad, who has been given additional responsibility for the Ministry of Information, also tweeted the statement to Sindhi.

Read more: PTI is working on development because it sees Karachi as its own unlike PPP’s Sindh government: Asad Umar

Meanwhile, opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh said Prime Minister Khan will unveil a mega development package for the people of Sindh that has not been given to them in the last 13 years. last years.

He said the prime minister would also visit Karachi.

Shaikh said Prime Minister Khan will attend a Kamyab Jawan program event and visit an Ehsaas Kafalat program cashier.

The Prime Minister is also likely to meet with members of the PTI and its ally of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) in Sukkur.

Addressing a press conference at IBA Sukkur, the PTI leader said a new day would dawn for Sindh on Friday.

He said that the people of Sindh have not achieved anything in 13 years of the PPP regime.

He said the federal government wants to issue health cards, but the Sindh government is putting obstacles.

Shaikh said that 70% of the people in the province drink contaminated water and suffer from water-borne illnesses and some form of jaundice.

Measles, AIDS, hepatitis and other diseases are also spreading rapidly in Sindh due to the insensitivity of the provincial government.

