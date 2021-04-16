Boris Johnson News Live: Family-owned Hancock won lucrative NHS contract





Daily political briefing today Health Secretary Matt Hancock received a 20% stake in a company owned by his sister shortly before winning a lucrative contract with the NHS, it has emerged. Wrexham's Topwood Ltd, a document shredding company, won a three-year contract – worth 150,000 – by NHS Wales in March. A government spokesperson said Mr Hancock had acted perfectly under the circumstances, adding that there was no conflict of interest. Meanwhile, the government lobbying scandal shows no signs of abating, after it was revealed that a second Cabinet Office adviser also worked for the now collapsed lender Greensill, who then hired David Cameron as a lobbyist. It comes after Eric Pickles, head of the Business Appointments Advisory Board, said on Thursday that there were no boundaries between Whitehall and the private sector. In response to the new development, Shadow Minister Rachel Reeves said The Guardian as the web of the Greensill scandal grew and accused the government of not doing enough to control cronyism.

1618558825 SNP unveils transformational manifesto Nicola Sturgeon has unveiled her transformational holiday manifesto, saying he will introduce bolder policies if Scotland becomes independent. In the short term, the SNP leader said an additional 2.5 billion would be spent on the NHS over the next five years and 800 million on funding social services if he won in the May 6 election. The Prime Minister also promised that income taxes would be frozen and that dentistry fees would be eliminated. Ms Sturgeon said on Thursday: I firmly believe that with the powers of independence we can do much more for Scotland. I look all over Europe and see independent countries, similar in size to ours, which are among the richest, fairest and happiest in the world. If Denmark, Norway and Ireland can do it, then with all our resources and talents, why not Scotland? Rory sullivanApril 16, 2021 8:40 AM 1618557544 Greensill lobbying shows urgent need for reform The head of a Whitehall watchdog said the Greensill lobbying scandal showed the urgent need to reform the relationship between government and the private sector. Lord Pickles, who heads the Professional Appointments Advisory Board (Acoba), told politicians on Thursday he had never encountered anything like the Greensill affair before. I have been involved in public life for a long time and have never really encountered anything like this before, he said, referring to the fact that Bill Crothers was working for the government and Greensill simultaneously. He told MPs: I think part of the problem we have is not being clear on where the lines are. In fact, there don’t seem to be any boundaries. Rory sullivanApril 16, 2021 8:19 AM 1618556252 Cameron lobbying scandal deepens The government lobbying scandal worsened, after it emerged that a second Cabinet Office adviser was also employed by disgraced lender Greensill. Much like Bill Crothers, David Brierwood has combined roles in the public and private sectors, joining Greensill in December 2014, just two months after being appointed to government as Crown representative. The revelation comes after crony watchdog Eric Pickles said there were no lines between Whitehall and the private sector. In response to the new discovery, Rachel Reeves, the shadow cabinet minister, accused the Conservatives of weakening measures designed to contain cronyism and conflict of interest in government. Rory sullivanApril 16, 2021 7:57 AM 1618555352 Hancock donated shares in a family business that won a lucrative deal with the NHS Matt Hancock got a 20 percent stake in the document shredding company from his sisters, shortly before winning a 150,000 contract with NHS Wales. A government spokesperson said: Mr Hancock has acted quite correctly in these circumstances. All declarations of interest were made in accordance with the ministerial code. Ministers are not involved in the awarding of these contracts and no conflict of interest arises. Our political editor Andrew Woodcock reports: Rory sullivanApril 16, 2021 7:42 AM 1618555172 Morning and welcome to The independents UK political coverage. Rory sullivanApril 16, 2021 7:39 AM

