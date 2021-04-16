Poll rallies with Kumbh Mela – Modi-Shah conscience must address latest wave of Covid in India – World

The alarming spike in Covid-19 cases in India can be largely blamed on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Secretary Amit Shah, and their reckless messages through overcrowded and unmasked election rallies as well as the Kumbh Mela .

With the two leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) addressing massive rallies and masquerade tours, an illusion of normalcy was created. A message has been sent to the masses that Covid is a nightmare of the past. The virus loves crowds, as they say, but it especially loves crowds that don’t care about masks or physical distance. And crowds at mega gatherings in Assam or West Bengal suggest masks and distancing have become old fashioned.

Of course, all political rallies, whether addressed by Modi, Shah, other BJP leaders or their opposition like Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi are problematic. And politicians from all parties must share the blame.

It’s easy enough for a prime minister like Modi with unprecedented popularity and dedication across the country to speak to people on his monthly radio show. Mann ki baat and pontificate on the mask Zaroori. But compare that with Modi speaking to the thousands of people crammed into rally tents, sitting next to each other, so maskless and saying an amazing atmosphere and not saying a word about the safe behavior of Covid.

As two of the most powerful political figures in the country and at the helm of central government affairs, it behooves Narendra Modi and Amit Shah to lead by example. But by encouraging huge rallies without a Covid safety message, or allowing Kumbh Mela, Modi and Shah have shown that nothing is more important to them than their politics and electoral gains, not even a health emergency. public or security of a billion. -more people than they claim to represent.

This is particularly shocking because PM Modi is all about messaging and knows the impact his words and actions can have. Then giving tacit approval to allow the Covid protocol to be violated at a time when India consistently records over 100,000 cases a day is callous and unforgivable.

Pure recklessness

This is not about the status quo. Certainly not when the active cases of Covid in India are now close to 13 lakh (1.3 million), the highest since the start of the pandemic. In such a bleak scenario, routine politics should take a back seat.

Of course, the elections must take place on time. But when led in the midst of a life-threatening pandemic, there is absolutely no justification for crowded gatherings and massive roadshows. And yet, despite the punch of the election commissions, as soft as it may have been, no politician seems keen to allow their responsible attitude to gain the upper hand by suppressing mega shows of force.

Consider this. Modi tweeted on Monday bragging about speaking at a massive rally in Bardhaman. In the footage from the rally, a handful of people can be seen wearing masks.

Before that there was the great gathering in Krishnanagar and many others.

When Modi does, can Amit Shah be far behind? Who would look at these pictures and say there is a debilitating virus that wreaks havoc, a virus that feeds on unmasked prey that congregate in large numbers?

The country’s interior minister should be better informed.

Thus, the lives of millions of Indians are in danger only because the country’s political leaders cannot look past electoral victory. My Calcutta-based colleague Madhuparna Das noted how diligent West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was in wearing masks at rallies at the start of the campaign, but even she has now cast all the caution in wind. Modi too, she said, would encourage people to wear masks in previous speeches, but seems so engrossed in Mamata Banerjee’s lag with her didi-o-didi this messaging on the Covid protocol has taken a back seat.

Not that Congress is far behind. The party will launch Rahul Gandhi in the West Bengal election campaign with rallies starting on Wednesday. I quote this report by my colleague Neelam Pandey Asked about the situation, Congress leader and Rajya MP Sabha Pradip Bhattacharya said, I would ask you to speak to Home Secretary Amit Shah, PM Modi and CM Mamata Banerjee. Can you show me a picture of [Shah] and Banerjee wearing a mask? They are the ones who are supposed to ensure that standards are met in the state and they are the ones who flout them.

Obviously, elected officials do not care about the interests of those who elect them. Shame on any political leader or party who brazenly presides over gigantic rallies. And in this scandalous game, Prime Minister Modi, along with his lieutenant Amit Shah, is leading the way.

Lily: Modi, Shah, Mamata or Rahul, no one cares about EC Covid warning and rallies continue as usual

Modis the power of messaging

Modi takes great pride in the power of his messages. He has wonderfully developed the art of making large sections of voters believe in him, of listening to him and of doing as he advises them. So when Modi says demonetization is a good thing despite all the discomfort, his constituents believe him. When Modi asks people to ring utensils or light diyas to overcome the gloom of the coronavirus, people are undoubtedly following suit.

Modi has built his cult on his ability to communicate effectively with people. It is his strong discourse around well-being and nationalism (read Balakot et al) that has given the BJP the electoral boost in recent years.

For him, sending such an unforgivably false message through his political rallies and roadshows during this time of massive health crisis is dangerous and has far-reaching consequences.

It’s not about whether states linked to the polls are seeing a huge increase in cases. This argument is fundamentally flawed, although West Bengal appears to have recorded a massive increase during election season, an increase of almost four times the number of cases between April 1 (1,274) and April 13 (4,511). ).

This is the message that goes to people. When the Prime Minister and Home Secretary seem so comfortable in front of a crowd of thousands, their supporters across the country start to think there is nothing to worry about. Holding crucial meetings on the side and asking chief ministers and officials to get people to follow the Covid protocol doesn’t make sense when you are doing very little to send that message to the masses through your own actions.

When I traveled to Assam to cover the Assembly elections, I was surprised by the complete lack of mask discipline and the confidence with which people thought Covid was over. My confusion, however, was cleared up soon enough when the state’s health minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, said there was no Covid and, therefore, it was not necessary. to hide. Of course, that was the message flowing.

Now think about the influence of Modi’s commands and what a message from her might lead to. The images of the Kumbh Mela are frightening. Surely, when millions of people are in danger as a raging virus strikes us with vengeance, a dip in the holy Ganga can wait. But no, that would hardly suit the over-simplified but glorified version of Hindutva politics to make sense of people and stop this madness.

Modi and Amit Shah have come a long way in their political journey from the government of Gujarat to the government of India like no one perhaps has ever done before. Not even Indira Gandhi. They may have brighter years ahead of them, and voters may continue to endorse them, but they should always bear the burden of allowing this mad virus to carry out its mandate, just so their politics don’t suffer.

This article originally appeared in The Print and has been reproduced with permission.