U.S. Representative Anthony Gonzalez doubled up on Trump-backed challenger Max Miller’s campaign war chest





WASHINGTON, DC – Republican Congressional challenger Max Miller could benefit from the support of ex-President Donald Trump and help with fundraising in his efforts to topple U.S. Representative Anthony Gonzalez. But the second-term holder still retains a significant fundraising advantage over Miller.

Federal Election Commission reports filed Thursday show Gonzalez had more than twice as much campaign money as Miller at the end of March.

Reports show Miller – who benefited from a fundraiser organized by Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida – raised $ 508,369 in the first quarter of the year, spent $ 68,814 and had $ 438,554 in the bank on March 31. Miller, of Rocky River, is a former contributor to Trumps White House and a grandson of the late Forest City Enterprises co-chair, Sam Miller. He announced his campaign on February 26, claiming Gonzalez had betrayed his constituents by voting to impeach Trump for his role in the January 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol.

Gonzalezs reports show that he raised $ 616,524 in the first quarter, spent $ 153,512 and had $ 1,027,947 in the bank at the end of March. A spokesperson for Gonzalez’s campaign said it was the most money the incumbent has ever raised in a single quarter. His earnings included money from an online fundraiser hosted by former US House Speaker John Boehner of Ohio, whose new book denounces Trump for causing the riot. The spokesperson declined to say how much money came from the Boehner fundraiser.

Gonzalez’s donations include $ 10,000 from a political action committee associated with House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy and donations from most of the other House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump. Wyomings-affiliated Cowboy PAC Liz Cheney gave him $ 5,000, Congress Republicans Empowering America PAC associated with South Carolinas Tom Rice gave him $ 3,500, and Salt City PAC associated with New Yorkers John Katko gave $ 1,000. U.S. Representative Peter Meijer of Michigan, who also voted to impeach Trump, personally contributed $ 2,900 to his campaign. The Meijers family owns a chain of supermarkets.

Gonzalez also received $ 8,700 from family members who own jam company JM Smuckers, $ 5,800 from Cleveland attorney Dick Pogue, $ 5,800 from RPM International CEO Frank C. Sullivan, $ 3,000 from former chairman from Cuyahoga County Republican Party Robert Frost, $ 2,900 from Carnegie Management and Rustom R. Khouri, CEO of Development Co., and $ 2,900 from former billionaire hedge fund manager Stephen Mandel.

His campaign spent $ 64,600 on post-vote polls, $ 22,000 on political strategy consultation and $ 16,000 on fundraising consultation.

Millers contributors included several Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate seat who attended the Trumps Florida fundraiser for Miller in hopes of gaining Trumps approval for their own campaigns. Auto dealer Bernie Moreno and former Ohio Republican Party chairwoman Jane Timken both donated $ 5,800 to Miller, and several members of the Morenos family were also among his contributors.

Another aspiring Republican candidate to succeed Rob Portman in the Senate – businessman Michael Gibbons – gave $ 11,600, according to the report, double the amount individuals are allowed to contribute to a political campaign in an electoral cycle. A note at the end of the Millers report states that the campaign is aware of all contribution limits and strives to obtain all required documentation for any temporarily excessive contributions.

A political action committee affiliated with a fourth aspiring US senator – former Ohio treasurer Josh Mandel – has donated $ 10,000 to the Millers campaign. Other Ohio donors to the Millers campaign include EnterTRAINment Junction operator Donald Oeters, who donated $ 2,900, mall developer John J. Cafaro, who donated $ 5,800, and Parents de Millers, who each donated $ 5,800.

Former Trump White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders, running for Arkansas governor, donated $ 250 to the Millers campaign

The report also shows that Miller made a personal loan of $ 50,000 to his campaign. Most of the $ 69,517 he said he spent was for digital marketing and transaction fees.

In other congressional contests in northeastern Ohio, Champaign County Republican Representative Jim Jordan reported that he raised $ 2,128,768 during the quarter, spent $ 1,430,232 and had $ 6,812,348 in the bank on March 31.

A spokesperson for a Democrat who announced he was running against Jordan, Lima warehouse manager Jeff Sites said Sites had now raised more than $ 420,000 – which puts him well in the over the $ 407,000 he raised for cycle last time with over a year until elementary school. Sites has not yet filed its report.

Niles Democratic Area Representative Tim Ryan, a likely candidate for the U.S. Senate seat who will be released when Republican Rob Portman retires, raised $ 1,216,187 in the first quarter of the year, spent $ 202,279 and he had $ 1,033,646 left.

Bainbridge Township Republican Representative Dave Joyce raised $ 172,175 between Jan.1 and March 31, spent $ 43,818 and ended the quarter with $ 794,849.

The report from Toledo Democratic Representative Marcy Kapturs said she raised $ 54,720 in the quarter, spent $ 53,291.68 and had $ 773,824 in the bank.

Holmes County Republican Representative Bob Gibbs raised just $ 8,736 in the quarter, spent $ 14,155 and had a war chest of $ 486,155.

Read more:

Representative Jim Jordan confronts Anthony Fauci over freedom at House hearing

Rep. Jim Jordan joins efforts to revoke Major League Baseball’s antitrust exemption after decision to move All-Star game

Cleveland nonprofit secures federal grant to help local manufacturers respond to coronavirus pandemic

John Boehners’ political memoir dispels Trump, Tea Party but avoids controversy in Ohio

White House says Biden’s infrastructure bill would improve roads and bridges in Ohios

HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge releases $ 5 billion to tackle homelessness

Democratic Representative Marcy Kaptur Joins Capitol Hill Riot Trial Against Donald Trump, Proud Boys and Oath Keepers

Senator Sherrod Brown wants to repeal corporate tax provisions, says export jobs

Nina Turner raises $ 2.2 million for her congressional candidacy

Jim Jordans campaign explains big mistakes in Federal Election Commission reports

Former Ohio GOP Chair Jane Timken Raises $ 2.1 Million for U.S. Senate Bid

Planned Parenthood sues Ohio over telemedicine abortion ban

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos