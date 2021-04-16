Business Updates: Erick Thohir on Reshuffle Issues, Citi Retail Bank and BIS Business





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta -The latest business economics news until Friday afternoon, April 16, 2021, starting with the response from the Minister of BUMN Erick Thohir on the question of cabinet reshuffle. According to him, the reshuffle is the prerogative of President Joko Widodo or Jokowi. More information on Citigroup Inc. which indicates that it will overhaul its retail banking business globally, in accordance with the release of the first quarter financial results for 2021. CEO Citi Jane Fraser, will focus Global Consumer Bank’s commercial presence in Asia and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) in four global wealth centers. As well as the timeline and results of the BIS investigation into the disappearance of a 400 million rupee client fund named Sigit Prasetya. Here is a summary of the three stories: 1. Responding to the reshuffle question, Erick Thohir: I am ready to be appointed, I am ready to be removed from office The Minister of Public Enterprises (BUMN), Erick Thohir, answered the question of a cabinet reshuffle which has intensified recently. He admitted that he was not too worried about being included in the list of ministers to be replaced. According to him, the reshuffle is the same as the election of the board of commissioners and directors of state-owned enterprises. “As assistant to the president, I’m ready to be appointed, I’m ready to be dismissed. The reshuffle of the president’s prerogatives,” Erick Thohir told Teluk Semangka, Lampung, Thursday April 15, 2021. The cabinet reshuffle, he said, was also carried out not only to meet the president’s wishes, but for the sake of the people. “For during this administration, the missions carried out must have results for the people themselves,” he said. Further, Erick explained, when elected by President Joko Widodo or Jokowi to complete the task, there is a given confidence. The task must be performed according to the established evaluation criteria. The explanation was in response to a statement made by Chief Presidential Office (KSP) Expert Ali Mochtar Ngabalin who confirmed that Jokowi will reshuffle the Indonesian Advanced Cabinet this week. Read the full news here.







