Amid protests, Pakistan temporarily suspends social media platforms without citing reasons





The action was taken after a letter was sent to the president of the PTA by the Home Office. The ministry, in the letter, had asked the PTA to take action against the problem “immediately”.

Updated: Fri, April 16 2021 13:29 IST

Islamabad (Pakistan) | Jagran News Desk: Amid the current turmoil in the country, the Imran Khan government on Friday suspended all social media platforms – including WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – across Pakistan for four hours. However, the Pakistani government did not mention the reason for the suspension of services.

The action was taken after a letter was sent to the president of the PTA by the Home Office. The ministry, in the letter, had asked the PTA to take action against the problem “immediately”.

“I am invited to refer to the subject cited above and state that full access to social media platforms can be blocked from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 16, 2021, nationwide,” wrote Abdul Razaq , responsible for the section of the ministry. the letter.

“It is requested that immediate measures be taken on the subject within the framework of information to this ministry”, he added.

A PTA official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Geo News: “In order to maintain public order and security, access to certain social media applications has been temporarily restricted.”

However, according to various media outlets, social media sites have closed in Lahore as law enforcement officials expect TLP rioters to take to the streets after Friday prayers.

TLP protests against the arrest of their leader Saad Hussain Rizvi, who was taken into custody earlier this week, and blasphemous cartoons published in France. The protests turned violent and several casualties were also reported.

At least three people – including two police officers – were killed during the protests, according to Geo News.

Protesters demanded that the French ambassador be sent home and that the import of goods from that country be banned.

Pakistani government Tehreek-i-Insaf headed by Imran Khan signed a deal with the TLP last November, agreeing to expel the French ambassador, according to media reports.

The TLP launched a massive protest in November last year against the cartoons, but broke up after agreeing with the government to expel the ambassador by February. The deal was extended until April 20.

(With ANI entries)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos